Moscow authorities debunk media reports of alleged coronavirus lethality understatements

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Moscow Healthcare Department debunks media reports alleging that the authorities understate the coronavirus fatality statistics, the Department said in a statement published on its website Wednesday.

"In regards to media reports alleging that the Moscow government understates the coronavirus fatality rate, the Healthcare Department comes forth with an official rebuttal. […] It should be underscored that the pathologoanatomic autopsy of patients with suspected coronavirus infection is performed in 100% of cases, unlike most other nations. Therefore, postmortem diagnoses and causes of death registered in Moscow are exceptionally precise and data on fatalities are absolutely open," the statement says.