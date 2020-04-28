Coronavirus in Russia: record amount of recoveries and eighth highest number of infections

In the past 24 hours, Russia has documented 6,411 cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the highest figure since the start of the epidemic

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has reported the eighth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, beating Iran; however, the incidence of the virus in Russia is relatively low compared to other countries, and the growth rate of new infections continues to slow. In the past 24 hours, Russia has documented 6,411 cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the highest figure since the start of the epidemic. To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide.

Read also Over 150 doctors die of coronavirus in Italy

According to recent data, Iran has documented 91,472 cases of infection. Tehran has not published the Tuesday statistics so far, however, in the past few days, the number of new reported cases has reached around 1,000 cases a day. The daily increase in new cases in Russia has not surpassed 10% in the past week, reaching an average of 8.53% in the past seven days. Meanwhile, the growth rate last week came up to 14%. Currently, Russia has reported 64 cases of infection per 100,000 residents. This is a relatively low figure compared to Iran (112 cases per 100,000) or Turkey (136 per 100,000), which takes seventh place in overall cases of infection. Russia has held 3.13 mln tests for COVID-19 so far, which covers over 2% of the population. This figure is higher than in the USA, where 1.7% of the population (5.6 mln people) have been tested so far. Over 1,000 recoveries in past 24 hours Nearly 3% of all those tested in Russia have been diagnosed with COVID-19. About three out of five of those tested exhibit symptoms of the disease: 18,400 out of 40,800 people who tested positive for the virus in the past week are asymptomatic. A relatively low death rate can be due to the fact that the infection is often detected at early stages. So far, Russia has reported 867 deaths from the novel coronavirus (0.93% of all those infected). Iran has reported 5,806 deaths (6.35% of those infected).