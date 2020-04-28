Over 150 doctors die of coronavirus in Italy

TASS, April 28. At least 152 doctors have died in Italy since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to data posted on the website of Italy’s National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists on Tuesday.

According to the La Repubblica newspaper, on April 25, the number of fatalities among junior medical hospital staff in the country reached 34. Meanwhile, the Avvenire newspaper reported that 117 priests had died of coronavirus in Italy.

An outbreak of coronavirus was recorded on February 21 in the north of the country, where the greatest number of infections and deaths has been reported since then. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Apennines has reached nearly 27,000 since the onset of the epidemic, and 199,400 people have been infected. The number of recoveries has exceeded 66,000.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.