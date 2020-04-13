Moscow issues around 1 million digital passes in first day of system operation

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 13. /TASS/. Almost 1 million digital passes to drive around have been issued in Moscow on the first day of the pass issuance system operation as part of newly announced measures to tighten lockdown in the city and curb the spread of coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told a meeting focusing on the current epidemiological developments in the country on Monday.

"We introduced the pass system that will start working on Wednesday. To this end, we introduced the electronic pass system. Working with passes is difficult, we’ve been hit by unprecedented attacks. In spite of the difficulties, 900,000 passes were issued, almost one million," the mayor said.