Russia testing 8 existing and 22 new drugs to treat COVID-19, says deputy PM

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 1. /TASS/. Russia is currently testing eight existing and 22 newly developed drugs to determine whether they can combat the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova informed on Wednesday during a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. She added that the results will be ready on April 10.

"Currently, we are researching eight drugs already registered in the Russian Federation. We will have verifiable data on their effectiveness against the novel coronavirus infection on April 10," Golikova said. She added that 22 new drugs developed at the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences are also being tested, with the results set to be made available on April 10.