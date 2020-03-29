Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 1,500, crisis center says

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The number of the coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 270 over the past day to 1,534, with 65 regions affected by the disease, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

"Today 1,534 cases [of the coronavirus] have been registered in Russia. Over the past day, 15 people have been discharged [from hospitals]. Over the entire period 64 people have been discharged. Over the past day four deaths have been recorded. The total death toll over the entire period in Russia is eight," the crisis center said.

Over the past day, 10 people have recovered and have been discharged in Moscow, two in the Moscow Region and one in the Sverdlovsk, Kemerovo and Krasnodar Regions.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Russia has hit eight, rising by four over the past 24 hours. Two people died in Moscow, one in the Orenburg Region and another one in St. Petersburg.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has grown by 270 over the past day. The new cases have been registered in 26 regions - Moscow (197), the Moscow Region (27), St. Petersburg (5), the Penza Region (5), the Komi Republic (4) and the Chechen Republic (4). Three cases have been recorded in the Chelyabinsk and the Omsk Regions, and two in the Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod and Khabarovsk Regions. The Belgorod, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Kirov, Tyumen, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk and Amur Regions as well as the republics of Bashkortostan, Mordovia, Sakha (Yakutia) and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region have reported one coronavirus case.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has affected most countries in the world, beginning with the outbreak in central China in late December 2019. According to the latest data, more than 620,000 people have contracted the coronavirus globally and nearly 30,000 have died.