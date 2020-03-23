Substantive hearings into Paul Whelan case might begin on March 30

"On Monday, the court held procedural hearings, and scheduled substantive hearings to March 30," Zherebenkov said, adding that the proceedings might begin on April 13 due to the coronavirus quarantine.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court plans to begin substantive hearing of the case of US Marine Paul Whelan, accused of espionage, on March 30. However, if coronavirus quarantine gets extended, the trial will begin on April 13, Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS Monday.

The defense of the jailed US national plans to question 13 Russian citizens and several employees of foreign diplomatic missions during the upcoming trial, Whelan’s attorney informed TASS.

"During the trial, the defense plans to present various witnesses to the court, including 13 Russian citizens that Whelan communicated with, as well as the employees of US, UK, and Irish diplomatic missions," Zherebenkov commented for TASS.

On the outcomes of the preliminary hearing held on Monday in Moscow, Whelan’s arrest was prolonged until September 13. His trial is set to begin on March 30, however, it might be postponed until April 13 if the measures taken against the spread of the novel coronavirus are prolonged.

US national Paul Whelan, who also has citizenship of the UK, Canada and Ireland, was apprehended by the Federal Security Service on December 28, 2018 on the charges of espionage and faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

Whelan denies the allegations, and his defense insists that the case has been fabricated.