Russia’s main Christmas tree to arrive in Kremlin on December 15

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s main Christmas tree, which was cut on Friday in the Moscow Region, will be delivered to the Kremlin on Sunday.

Kremlin representative Yelena Krylova told TASS that on Sunday afternoon "a special road train carrying the Christmas tree will set out from the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region and will arrive in the Kremlin in the evening."

In the next few days, the tree will be installed on the Cathedral Square of Kremlin and decorated. The Christmas tree will appear in all its glory by December 25. The traditional children’s New Year Celebration is scheduled for this date. The event will attract several thousand schoolchildren from all over Russia. This year, the Kremlin will host the 20th children’s New Year Celebration, Krylova noted.

The spruce for Cathedral Square was chosen according to strict "Kremlin standards". The tree’s age is 90 years, its height is 25 meters, and the span of the lower branches is 6 meters, she stated.