{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

How a Greek island refugee camp handles the never-ending flow of migrants to Europe

Every month, several thousand people land on the Greek islands near Turkey
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

ISLAND OF LESBOS /Greece/, October 14. /TASS/. Every day brings more news of how Europe tries to cope with the incessant influx of refugees. The issue receives extensive coverage on TV and in the printed media, but far from all reports tell the stories what has happened over years to those who had escaped artillery bombardments, massacres and famine to reach the promised land, what conditions these people have to exist in today and what they cherish.

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia flock to Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark, but the country on the top of the sad list of recipients is Greece. Several thousand migrants set foot on the soil of Greek islands near Turkey every single month. The flow intensifies each time a conflict flares up in this or that part of the globe.

The situation in the refugee camp Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos is disastrous. Originally designed to accommodate 3,000, the camp has grown far and wide, as makeshift shelters mushroom around it. An estimated 12,000-15,000 have taken refuge there. The real number of migrants is impossible to count accurately. People carrying backpacks, tents and matrasses or nothing at all keep walking towards the camp day in day out. They clear land, cut olive trees and settle down.

Read also
US disrupts operation to evacuate refugees from Rukban camp, says Russian-Syrian statement

Hundreds of hungry migrants with little children line up for food being distributed by charity organizations. They live outside the camp’s perimeter fence and have no chance to count on official food rations and meager cash donations. The harsh realities of today these people have to put up with are one toilet per one or two hundred, one bottle of water per person a day, sewage running down the slopes, dirty matrasses and no chance to take a shower. The refugees, most of them from Syria, Afghanistan and Africa, say the situation around the camp is very uneasy, to say the least. Interethnic conflicts flare up frequently. Rape, suicide and drug trafficking are commonplace.

Yet, most people never lose hope and try to take care of themselves and their daily needs with the scarce essentials still available to them. They put up tents, get cooking pots, bake bread on campfires, wash children’s clothes with water from an extra saved bottle, and make toys from sticks and old clothes. Self-styled street artists adorn dirty walls with graffiti, often with landscapes of their faraway home countries. On a large dustbin a local wit spray-painted these words of wisdom: "Don’t worry, be happy."

"We try to carry on and hope," says a female refugee from Syria. "Possibly we will be able to join my sister in the main camp."

Entering the camp is easy, but staying there on legal grounds is practically impossible. The refugees know every single hole in the perimeter fence and dozens of ways of sneaking past the guards unnoticed as well as the places where to buy flour and other food. The camp is packed to capacity. Not a square inch of land is vacant. Dense pedestrian flows move along the camp’s alleyways in both directions past the rows of tents and cabins placed wall-to-wall and back-to-back. The Greek authorities do their best to provide the people with essentials under a program for aid to refugees, but the conditions are far from ideal: there are not enough shower cabins and toilets, containers with food are often looted, and bad weather, in particular, in the autumn and winter, damage supplies and cause disease.

Second exodus

Refugees at the Moria camp say the Greek authorities’ permission to move to the Kara Tepe camp is a stroke of fortune and a real blessing. Situated two and a half kilometers northeast of the island’s capital city, this camp, run by the local municipal authorities, is believed to be one of the safest in the whole country. The conditions there are in stark contrast to those at Moria: 260 temporary shelters equipped with solar panels or diesel power generators, tandoors in the yard for cooking food and water reservoirs.

Read also
Up to 2,000 Syrian refugees come back home every day

This camp is for families with many children and single mothers. Currently Kara-Tepe accommodates about 1,400 - 70% of them Afghans. Also, there are some refugees from Syria, Iraq, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The authorities, volunteers and UN personnel have been working hard to keep the camp in perfect order, to the maximum degree the current conditions allow for. There are playgrounds, a childcare center, a school, language courses and music classes, where music students are taught to play the guitar and synthesizers. Medical assistance is available round the clock. There is a street caf·, barber’s shop and clothes distribution center. All of their services are free. The residents themselves volunteer to do some jobs in the camp, especially those who in their home countries were nurses, university students and teachers…

"Do I want to return to Afghanistan? If life gets normal there - yes, I do. At the moment we are waiting for permission to go to France or some other place," says a teenage refugee girl from Kabul.

"We arrived here not by ship, of course," another girl explains. "We came here by boat, a very small one. First, we went from Afghanistan to Iran and then to Turkey. From Turkey we moved to Greece. We’ve spent eighteen months in this camp waiting."

Getting permission to proceed to the mainland and then further to Europe may require six months to two years, depending on the case.

"Yes, we’ve been trying to help the people, to let them feel happier somehow," says one of the camp’s woman administrators. "It is a rather daunting experience to spend a long time waiting on a tiny plot of land. It is very hard for them psychologically, although they are free to leave the premises and walk about the city."

Under a special EU program food trays are distributed three times a day. The head of the family is paid 90 euros a month and another 50 euros per each relative. Many have work permits. Some have used this opportunity, but finding a job on Lesbos is not easy at all. So most of the refugees do not work but just wait.

The islanders’ attitude to the situation varies, but most of them react to the constant influx of refugees with understanding.

"Who can do anything about this? Life is life and war is war. We understand," local Greeks say. "Too bad we see far fewer tourists these days. Visitors are not so eager to come to our island as before. This harms the economy."

Road to Athens

In Athens, tourist crowds are as big as always, but refugees in this region are many, too, both inside the city and its environs. On a wall in the very heart of the ancient capital somebody wrote in big black letters: "If you know about Guantanamo, don’t forget about Moria."

The Ritsona refugee camp 75 kilometers away from Athens is overseen by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Representatives of Greek government ministers and volunteers work there. At the moment the refugee camp accommodates about 800. Most of them are Syrian Kurds. Children are many.

More cabins with kitchens and showers are being built. None of the older type shelters have this convenience. People there are less eager to talk than in Kara-Tepe. Many agree to say where they come from and may offer you a cup of fresh coffee, but prefer to keep quiet when asked about the situation in Syria. Some do not speak other languages, while others, although the meaning of the question is very clear, just stay curtly: "It’s hard. We have relatives there," and turn away.

"There is a school for children where they are taught foreign languages, but we have not started the academic year yet. We are still waiting for the teachers, who will be visiting the camp on the daily basis. We do hope that we will have everything settled in a couple of weeks," says an Education Ministry official. "There are classes for adults, too, but few are eager to attend them. For grownups studying is not so easy."

Refugees are free to leave the camp’s premises and even to invite visitors after asking for special permission. The nearest community is one hour’s walk away.

"We just stay here and wait," says a Kurdish refugee from Iraq who arrived in the camp a week ago.

Many have been trying to preserve their home country’s ethnic flavor among the Greek pines and olive groves. One would turn to the maximum a loudspeaker playing Syrian music. Another can be seen clinging to a tiny radio receiver listening to a prayer. A third runs an Arab street shop selling bread, cigarettes and essentials. There is a man who drinks coffee with cardamom only from a cup brought from home. And some write the names of Syrian communities on the walls.

What is next? What country will they get to in several years’ time, if at all? Where will they be working, if they really wish to get a job? Will they be able to get accustomed to the European lifestyle? No simple answers to any of these questions are at hand for now. Meanwhile, children who have been deprived of normal childhood, barefooted, with matted hair, and wearing dirty clothes, will remain children. As always, they will be eagerly embracing the camp’s personnel, laughing, kicking cans and racing each other on battered scooters. Hopefully along a path to a better future.

Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon
King Salman handed Vladimir Putin a painting in response
Read more
Moscow concerned about NATO’s expansion towards Russian borders - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia considers it as a threat, even though NATO seeks to convince Moscow there is no threat
Read more
Putin approves National Strategy for AI until 2030
The presidential executive order is dated October 10
Read more
US-Turkey covert plot? Expert hints secret deal may have been struck on northern Syria
The expert suggested that Syria and Turkey could strike a bargain or draw up a deal to avoid a military standoff
Read more
Russia, China may sign contract on designing heavy helicopter by year-end
A spokesperson for Russian Helicopters said that according to preliminary calculations of the Chinese side, certification of helicopters will be completed by 2032
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey has no problems with Russia over operation in Syria
Turkish President said that agreements that were reached with Moscow continue to be successfully implemented
Read more
Putin says glad to see beginning of political process in Syria
He recalled that the idea of the constitutional committee "was conceived in Sochi, at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that brought together various political forces, including the opposition and the government
Read more
Syria’s state flag hoisted over several institutions in border cities — media
Until recently the cities remained under the control of the Kurdish autonomous administration and the coalition calling itself Syrian Democratic Forces
Read more
Putin voices hope there will be no new Cold War
The Russian leader also noted that "an arms race is a bad thing and it will not be good for the world"
Read more
Russia to promptly create retaliatory technologies, if US militarizes space, says Putin
The Russian president cautioned that the situation might end with attack systems hovering over each country
Read more
It’s time to bring Syria back to Arab League, Putin says
He recalled that Syria was Russia’s friendly state in the Arab world
Read more
Syrian army enters Manbij in northern Aleppo governorate - TV
According to the Al Mayadeen, units of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces let the government army move through their positions
Read more
Russian missiles will be able to outmaneuver all defenses - Putin
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has created other weapons that no one else in the world has
Read more
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Read more
Incursion in Syria will not help ensure Turkey's security — Iranian foreign minister
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions
Read more
Pilots of MiG-29 fighters practice landing on aircraft carrier in Crimea — source
The pilots’ training on the simulated aircraft carrier will last about a month
Read more
Erdogan refutes reports about Islamic State militants’ escape from prisons in Syria
Turkish President said that it is done to provoke America and the West
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones
The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials
Read more
Trump calls on European states to take back ISIS militants remaining in Syrian prisons
On October 10, Trump confirmed that the US had taken the 2 ISIS militants out of that country
Read more
US using financial levers to undermine UN’s work, Russian foreign ministry says
Moscow highlights the importance for the UN member-states to timely pay their contribution to the UN budget in order to ensure its normal work
Read more
Over 190,000 civilians flee their homes following Turkey’s invasion in Syria - TV
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria
Read more
Russian warships track movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported that The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships are tracking movements of the US Navy ship
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials
The tests lasted a week, from October 4 to October 10
Read more
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, Kardashian in Armenia, and Moscow’s first snowfall
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Israeli president says asked Putin to pardon Israeli woman convicted in Russia
On October 11, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow region sentenced Naama Issachar to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony on charges of drug possession and smuggling
Read more
Russia to introduce genotype based technology for selecting astronauts in 2020-2021
The requirements for the level of health of astronauts may gradually change, according to the Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s view of Turkey’s incursion and Russian oil’s softer OPEC+ deal bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 11
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Putin says Iran should be committed to nuclear deal
Russian President recalled that under the JCPOA, which limits the Iranian nuclear program, Tehran made certain commitments
Read more
Putin admits he doesn’t read Trump’s Twitter
At the same time Russian President noted, that finds the opinion of US President important for the world
Read more
Russia, China see identical tactic in West’s media war against them — diplomat
Russia has carried out extensive work to analyze the gathered media content, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
NATO’s attempts to neutralize Russia’s nuclear potential doomed to failure - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that elements of NATO’s anti-missile defense system had already been deployed in Romania and would soon appear in Poland
Read more
Putin calls on countries to respect Iran’s interests
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will do its best "to create conditions for a positive trend to emerge"
Read more
First spacewalker Alexei Leonov dies at 85
Leonov passed away at the hospital after a long illness
Read more
Putin doubts Turkey will be able to contain IS militants during Syria operation
Putin said that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, there are hundreds if not thousands of militants in the area
Read more
Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal
Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Improvised bomb goes off near Russian military police patrol in Syria
Head of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that illegal armed groups are stepping up their activities in Syria against the backdrop of Turkey’s military operation
Read more
US trying to convince Turkey to stop military operation in Syria — Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington is "using every economic and diplomatic tool to convince them to cease activity"
Read more
Kremlin rules out discussion on Crimea in any format, including at Normandy Four summit
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Zelensky’s idea on discussing the Crimean issue at the Normandy Four summit
Read more
Press review: Putin’s Saudi tour and Russia’s trump card in Indian-Chinese rapprochement
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 14
Read more
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Read more
US troops came under fire from Turkish positions in Syria — Pentagon
The US Department of Defense said that "all U.S. forces are accounted for with no injuries"
Read more
Russia ready to consider aid to Japan hit by Typhoon Hagibis if requested - Kremlin
At least two people have been reported dead and 70 more injured so far since the typhoon made landfall on Saturday
Read more
Kurds report 262 Turkish soldiers dead in Syria
Reportedly, Kurds lost 22 fighters
Read more
Russia continues to develop advanced weapons - Putin
According to the president, Russia "cannot help but feel concern over overall global security and strategic balance"
Read more
Russia delivers to China first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines
In total were signed contracts for supply of twelve more helicopters to Chinese customers
Read more
Russia will pull out of Syria if Damascus decides troops have to leave - Putin
Russia continues to discuss foreign military presence in Syria with Iran, Turkey and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russia doesn’t care who will win next US presidential race, says envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov noted, that Russia has never interfered and will not meddle in US presidential elections
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry warns of worsening humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria
According to the Russian general, as of today, "over 100,000 civilians, who are fleeing the areas of intense fighting, have gathered" in the towns of Qamishli, Hasakah and nearby inhabited localities
Read more
Jet crash in Sheremetyevo has no effect on SSJ-100 demand
The tragedy happened on May 5, claiming 41 lives
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Read more