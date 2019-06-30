Turkish Yunus Emre Institute branches can be opened in Russia’s North Caucasus regions

ANKARA, June 30. /TASS/. The Yunus Emre Institute is interested in opening its branches in the Russian regions situated in the North Caucasus Region, Yunus Emre Institute President Seref Ates said at a meeting with reporters, who arrived in Turkey at the invitation of the Russian-Turkish Public Forum.

"Of course, we would like to establish relations with those Caucasus regions where our brotherly and friendly nations live. At the first stage, we could be cooperating with universities working in this region. For instance, we could send lecturers there. However, in the mid-term perspective, <…> the institute’s branches are planned to be established in the North Caucasus regions," Ates said in response to a TASS question.

The Russian-Turkish Public Forum is aimed at strengthening understanding between the two countries in cultural, humanitarian, scientific, educational, information and business spheres and at expanding the Russian-Turkish relations through invigorating the both countries’ civil society potential. Ten committees work in the framework of the forum in various spheres, including the one for the mass media of Russia and Turkey.

At the forum’s invitation, fifteen Russian journalists visited Istanbul and Ankara on June 25-29. Roundtable discussions with experts, meetings with authorities, trips to TRT World and TRT Arabi TV channels were organized for them, as well as visits to the editorial office of Daily Sabah newspaper and Yunus Emre Institute.

The Yunus Emre Institute named after the Turkish poet and was established to introduce the Turkish history, culture, art and realities to the people who live outside of the country. Overall, there are a few dozens of such centers around the world, while its Moscow branch was opened in March 2018.