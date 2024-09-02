Russian cosmonauts to return to Earth on September 23 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS’ special correspondent on the ISS), Nikolay Chub and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson will return to Earth on September 23 on the Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft, Roscosmos reported.

"[Preparations were] carried out for the landing of the Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft scheduled for September 23, namely the preparation of the returning cargo, and fitting the cosmonauts and astronauts' accommodations in individual Kazbek-UM working stations," the cosmonauts' weekend activity report said.

Kononenko and Chub are now on a year-long mission on the International Space Station. Dyson arrived at the station in March along with the crew of the 21st visiting expedition - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and the first Belarusian woman cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.