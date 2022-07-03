Binocular vision rehabilitation goggles to be tested in 2023-2024 — producer

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. NPK SPP, an affiliate of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, plans to test goggles helping to restore binocular vision for people with eye injuries in 2023-2024, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Factory and medical (clinical and certification) tests of an eye care system prototype are scheduled to take place in 2023-2024," the press service said.

The company is developing the eye care system for recovery and rehabilitation of binocular vision, perceptual acuity and eye sensitivity after injuries and diseases, the press service added.