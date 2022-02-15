Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Progress spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1 rocket carrying the Progress cargo spacecraft has blasted off from Site 31 at the Baikonur spaceport, according to a live broadcast on the website of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Agency.

The Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft has separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, according to a live broadcast on the website of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Agency.

The spacecraft, scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at 10:08 am Moscow time on February 17, will spend 370 days in orbit.

This was the first launch from Baikonur in 2022. The spacecraft is expected to deliver about 1,600 kilograms of cargo to the ISS, including onboard equipment, cables for the Nauka laboratory module, supplies for the life-support system, medical monitoring devices and sanitary supplies, clothes and food for cosmonauts, target loads for scientific research and experiments, as well as 430 kilograms of fuel components, 420 liters of drinking water and 40 kilograms of compressed nitrogen tanks.

Roscosmos said earlier that the Progress spacecraft would also deliver supplies to address a leak in the Zvezda module. In addition, the spacecraft is carrying six nanosatellites created at Russia’s Southwestern State University, which will be launched from the ISS during spacewalks as part of the Radioskaf scientific and educational experiment.