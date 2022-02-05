Development of high-speed flight scheme to ISS be continued in 2022 - Space Corporation

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Specialists will continue to work on one-turn flight scheme to the International Space Station (ISS) during the launch of the Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft in the summer of 2022, Ballistics Chief at the Energia Space Rocket Corporation (within the federal space agency Roscosmos) Rafail Murtazin told TASS.

"We will prepare the conditions for holding a four-orbit rendezvous path of Progress MS-20 and against its background we will work out the elements of a single-turn scheme," Murtazin pointed out.

In December 2021, Roscomsos Chief Dmitry Rogozin speaking with cosmonauts announced that one-orbit flights to the ISS would begin in the nearest future.