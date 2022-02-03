{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Asian dowitcher nests in Yakutia staying away from Central Asia’s drought

The first couples flew to the region in 2018, when scientists began to monitor the birds

YAKUTSK, February 3. /TASS/. Experts of the Institute for Cryolithozone Biological Studies (the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch) point to the breeding expansion of Asian dowitcher into Siberia’s taiga zone - to Yakutia’s western districts. Ornithologists forecast this rare representative of the sandpiper family will be moving towards the region’s north-east - into the Arctic districts, the Institute’s expert Yevgeny Shemyakin told TASS.

Traditionally, Asian dowitcher nests in Central Asia’s forest-steppes and steppes, in the Far East’s broad-leaved forests. From 2005, the species samples have been registered as flying into the territory of Yakutia’s Suntarsky village, in the middle reaches of the Vilyuy River valley. Scientists believe that birds come to Central Yakutia as they are attracted by the arid climate of recent years.

"They see optimal breeding conditions, which have developed in Central Yakutia," the expert said. "Central Asia, the east of Mongolia, where the birds used to nest, have been suffering [severe] drought for the tenth year. Thus, probably, traditional nesting sites are no longer suitable. The birds began to nomad and have reached Yakutia."

The first couples flew to Yakutia in 2018, when scientists began to monitor the birds. "We have noticed that the birds started nesting there. We managed to find the first chicks in 2019 already. At that time, the species has started the expansion towards the northeast. In 2021, we found distant sites in the watershed of the Vilyuy and the Lena Rivers," he added.

Dowitcher’s threats in Yakutia are birds of prey and livestock. "The nests we have found are near lakes, which are traditional places of amateur fishing, hunting for waterfowl, the main haymaking sites and pasture lands. Probably, a small number of nests may be destroyed by freely grazing horses and cows, which in June often walk into lake shallow waters, thus crossing the nesting habitats," the ornithologist explained.

Satellite transmitters

In 2021, biologists installed GPS transmitters on six adult birds to understand reasons for the long-distance and untypical spring-summer migration, to observe to where the birds migrate for the winter. Scientists can see that presently the birds are in South Sumatra in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The satellite communication with one of the birds ceased in mid-August, 2021, the biologist said.

"The bird flew to the Bohai Bay on the Yellow Sea coast in China on July 31, but communication with it was interrupted on August 13," he told TASS, suggesting technical problems with the transmitter.

According to Russian experts, the winter migration trajectory goes past the Yellow Sea coast in China. Birds spend about a month in China. Having gained strength, they head for the wintering grounds.

Asian dowitcher nests exclusively in Asia’s steppe and forest-steppe zones. Its global population is estimated at 23,000. It forms a fragmented and quite dynamic area. In the 20th century, the breeding groupings stably located or appeared in the Ob River upper reaches, the Yenisei upper reaches, the middle and lower reaches of the Amur. The species is listed on the Russian Federation’s Red Data Book.

Birds’ expansion

Scientists say the changing climate pushes new bird species into Yakutia. Lapwing and sandpipers settled in the region from the 1970s. They are steppe species that have fallen in love with the northern region. Nowadays, they are a common and mass species for Yakutia. Since the 1990s, chomga (great crested grebe), began flying into to Yakutia. Since 2002, the locals say, this species began to nest in the region.

Quail remains a little-studied species in Yakutia. In 2019, scientists were lucky to record quail’s specific singing - the so-called quail fight. "During the registration of birds in the meadows, three quails were identified by voice. Local shepherds confirmed they had met and heard quails in previous years. Scientists have failed to specify how quails live there, but still it is possible to assume that this species nests in that area," Shemyakin said.

In Yakutia, until recently, common moorhen was considered a new migratory species. Since 2005, it flies into the region and occasionally nests there. Azure-winged magpie’s first nests were noted near Nerungri in June 2018 - in the Yakut mid-mountain taiga on the northern spurs of the Stanovoi Ridge along the Chulman River.

In the 2000s, magpie has joined the nesting crown family birds in Yakutia’s western part. The birds have been seen periodically near settlements. For the rest of Yakutia, only twice scientists have registered magpies: in May 1993 the birds flew to the villages Kolymskoye, and on May 22-24, 2014, to Ust-May (the Aldan River’s middle course). In spring, 2021, the locals reported seeing magpies at the mouth of the Vilyuy River.

SpaceX launches rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office satellite
The rocket blasted off a launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California
Read more
Russian, Belarusian troops switch to combat cohesion in joint drills in Belarus
During the combat cohesion stage, the participating troops are practicing defensive operations and measures to fight illegal armed gangs
Read more
Drone production facility outside Moscow to get into top gear in 2024
The company to become the first aircraft facility built in post-Soviet Russia
Read more
Renowned Italian actress seeking Russian citizenship
Ornella Muti believes that Italians and Russians are quite close
Read more
Russian naval ships, pilots hunt down enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea drills
The crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy’s submarines with the help of an anti-submarine warfare helicopter
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Ukrainian Foreign Minister rules out special status for Donbass
Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine was carrying out a very deep de-centralization reform
Read more
US won’t divide China and Russia, Chinese scholar assures
Up until now, the US has been gathering allies and client states in order to "pounce" on China and Russia, Wan Chengcai said
Read more
Putin may announce reaction to US response after talks with Hungarian PM — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not yet have an understanding when Moscow’s response to Washington’s initiatives concerning the Russian security proposals would be ready
Read more
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
Read more
Lavrov's message to Austrian top diplomat on European security handed over — ambassador
It was also mentioned that Russia hoped "for the continuation of meaningful dialogue in the near future"
Read more
Russia to respond over German decision about RT television channel — MFA
It was repeatedly pointed out to Germany that it’s unacceptable to exert politically motivated pressure on the Russian media operator, the statement reads
Read more
Strategic nuclear-powered sub arrives in Russia’s north in transit to Pacific Fleet
During their stay at the Northern Fleet, the submarine’s crew will undergo a basic training course and pass course tasks at sea
Read more
Spain’s El Pais publishes full text of US, NATO response on security guarantees
There are two documents in English: a four-page response from NATO and a five-page response from Washington
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships return to naval bases after massive drills
Among other things, communications, ship damage control, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare drills were held
Read more
US seeking to mislead int’l community about real situation around Ukraine — Russian envoy
Vassily Nebenzia recalled that several high-ranking officials in Kiev have been saying in public in recent weeks that there is no threat to Ukraine from Russia
Read more
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea interesting — special envoy
Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, Zamir Kabulov pointed out
Read more
Russia, China preparing many gas agreements to Putin’s visit to Beijing, says Kremlin aide
The visit will obviously mark another step in the development of gas cooperation, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Ambassador Antonov: Russian president to decide on feasibility of further dialogue with US
Washington suggests focusing on important, but basically secondary issues, the Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Sibir newest nuclear-powered icebreaker completes first working voyage on Yenisei
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships
Read more
Press review: Putin, Orban meet to talks ties, NATO and Ukraine, UK, Poland eye alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 2nd
Read more
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
Read more
US suggests Russia pull troops out of Crimea, Transnistria, Abkhazia — El Pais
It is also claimed that in return, NATO and the US "remain open to meaningful arms control discussions and dialogue with Russia on reciprocal transparency and confidence-building measures"
Read more
UK selling decommissioned weapons to Ukraine — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, London has supplied Kiev with various types of weapons, including analogs of US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy urges US to encourage Kiev to implement reconciliation deal
The diplomat said he saw no direct link between the situation around Ukraine and Russian-US talks on security matters
Read more
Looking back at the Camp David Declaration 30 years later
The document mentioned for the first time an end to ideological confrontation, the willingness of Russia and the US to cooperate in affirming "a common commitment to democracy" and to create a "new alliance of partners"
Read more
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Read more
US puts pressure on Brazil in bid to have Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow cancelled — paper
According to the paper, Washington’s aim is to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
No one ever thought what can be if Ukraine is admitted to NATO and attacks Crimea — Putin
President added that Crimea is Russia’s sovereign territory and the matter is closed in this sense
Read more
Washington’s threats of sanctions won’t force Russia to back away — embassy
The statement came in response to US Department of State’s Twitter post, which labeled as "fact" claims that "It was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2014," "occupies Crimea" and "has now amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine"
Read more
Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets, the statement said
Read more
US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon
The US commitment to NATO Article 5 and collective defense remains ironclad, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reiterated
Read more
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
Read more
US gets Russia’s feedback on security proposals sent by Washington — Department of State
US Department of State spokesperson refused to disclose the contents of the document
Read more
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility
The article, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership, came out ahead of Putin’s February 4 visit to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games
Read more
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Read more
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Read more
West ignored Russia’s key demands in responses to security guarantee proposals — Putin
The Russian President explained that Moscow had seen no adequate response to three key demands including non-deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders
Read more
German chancellor announces plans to meet with Putin in Moscow in near future
There is a need for a well-coordinated policy towards the European Union and NATO, Olaf Scholz pointed out
Read more
Press review: EU to commit ‘sanctions suicide’ and ‘invasion’ hype causes economic pain
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 1st
Read more
Russia has not yet given US its reaction to American response on security, says Kremlin
Currently, the response is being prepared, Dmitry Peskov informed
Read more
Prototype of Russia’s hypersonic weapon tested back in 2014 — general
The Avangard boost-glide vehicle is capable of flying at a hypersonic speed of up to Mach 28 in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Read more
US troops deployment in Europe proves Russia has reason to be worried — Kremlin
US de facto is continuing to pump up tension in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Macron may pay working visit to Moscow soon — Putin
The Russian and French Presidents spoke over the phone on Monday, for the second time over the week
Read more
Washington’s ‘Great Game’ targets Moscow, Beijing, Chinese political scientist says
The United States views major changes occurring worldwide as a great game between strong powers, Wan Chengcai notes
Read more
Kazakhstan plans to open permanent mission at CSTO in Moscow
A draft of a decree by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was published on the database of normative legal acts on Tuesday
Read more
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Read more
Some 20 Russian Pacific Fleet ships begin exercise in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
The ships will practice protection of sea communications and areas of Russia’s economic activity in Russia’s east
Read more
US reacted negatively to Russia’s key demand on indivisible security — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister insisted that the US reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees that was received last week showed that the Americans prefer to focus on discussing still important but secondary issues
Read more