Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university

HAIKOU /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Hainan University in cooperation with New Zealand's Waikato University will establish a education center on its territory. This is according to the Hainan Jibao newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the signing ceremony between the two educational institutions was held online.

According to the newspaper, the pandemic isn't allowing Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University to go study in New Zealand, forcing them to study online. In order for students to have the opportunity to study properly, it was decided to create an education center at the University of Waikato in Hainan University.

The report says that under the terms of the agreement, the education center located on the grounds of the Chinese university will provide additional educational services to the students of Waikato. Thus, the center's students will be able to attend not only the online courses of Weikato, but also dozens of additional courses at Hainan University, as well as seek advice from teachers of Hainan University.

The center is expected to begin work in March 2022. In the future, the two sides plan to conduct student and teacher exchanges, joint research, and postgraduate training programs at the center.