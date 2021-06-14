Roscosmos chief sees vast prospects for ecological monitoring cooperation with US

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, sees vast prospects for cooperation with the United States in space, in particular, in the field of ecological monitoring.

Rogozin shared his ideas while commenting on space-related questions put to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview to the US television network NBC.

"We see vast prospects for cooperation with the United States in ecological monitoring from space," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram-channel.

He stressed that this theme acquired particular significance lately. Also, he recalled cooperation between the two countries in the area of liquid propellant rocket engines and the possibility of implementing a joint research mission to Venus under the Venera-D project.

Putin told NBC, as follows from a transcript uploaded to the Kremlin’s website on Monday, that Russia had gladly cooperated with the United States in the space sphere for many years and would like to go ahead with this work.