Russia does not refuse to cooperate with the US in space - Putin

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is not going to curtail cooperation with the United States in space, President Vladimir Putin told the television network NBC in an interview. Extracts from the interview were aired on Monday.

In a question to the Russian leader the interviewer quoted Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin as saying Russia’s pullout from the ISS project depended on a future decision by US partners regarding sanctions against the space rocket center Progress and TsNIIMash company.

"I think you just misunderstood what the head of the Russian space program said. We are interested in continuing to work with the US in this direction, and we will continue to do so, if our US partners don't refuse to do that," Putin stated.

Earlier, Rogozin told TASS he hoped that NASA would make up its mind regarding cooperation with the Russian space corporation by the Russian-US summit in Geneva, and not be an idle onlooker. The Roscosmos chief said that Russia would be able to make plans for cooperation with the US in space only after the lifting of US sanctions from Russian space industry enterprise.