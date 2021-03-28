Roscosmos says reports about Rogozin’s resignation are rumors and idle speculations

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday it continues to work in a routine mode and reports about its CEO Dmitry Rogozin’s resignation are mere rumors and idle speculations.

"We are working routinely. The next launch is scheduled for April 9. No time for idle speculations and rumors," a Roscosmos spokesman told TASS.

A number of Telegram channels reported earlier that Dmitry Rogozin will soon resign as Roscosmos CEO to be replaced by a deputy defense minister.

Rogozin has been Roscosmos director general since May 2018. Since December 2018, he has been Russian president’s special envoy for international space cooperation.