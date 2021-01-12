Energomash successfully tests engines for US rocket Atlas, Russia’s Angara

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The research and production association Energomash (an affiliate of Roscosmos) has successfully tested the rocket engines RD-180 and RD-191 for the United States’ rockets of the Atlas family and Russia’s Angara respectively, the Roscosmos’ press-service said on Tuesday.

"In the last days of 2021 the research and experimental division of Energomash successfully fire-tested the rocket engine RD-180. The test was normal," Roscosmos said.

Also, at the end of December there was a successful test of the liquid propellant rocket engine RD-191 for the launch vehicle Angara, the press-service said.

Atlas V is a two-stage medium or heavy class rocket (depending on configuration). The first stage is equipped with Russian-manufactured oxygen-kerosene-fueled rocket engine RD-180 (developed by Energromash). The Russian manufacturer won the bidding contest for making an engine for US rockets in 1996.

The basic engine RD-191 is a single-chamber power plant with a vertical turbopump. It began to be developed at the end of 1998 for Russia’ rockets of the Angara family. Its design is largely derived from that of the RD-170/171 engines.