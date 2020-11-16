Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard launched to ISS

NEW YORK, November 16. /TASS/. The US SpaceX’s piloted Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. Live coverage is provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) website.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off at 19:27 Eastern Standard Time (03:27 Moscow time) from Cape Canaveral. The crew dubbed Resilience includes NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi.

After approximately nine minutes the first stage of the rocket carrier automatically landed on ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. 12 minutes after the launch the spacecraft entered the near-Earth orbit.

The docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the ISS is scheduled for 23:00 Eastern Standard Time on Monday (7:00 Moscow time, Tuesday). The crew will spend six months at the ISS. Currently, the ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

The launch had been postponed from November 14 to November 15 due to inclement weather conditions. On Sunday, during the launch preparations, the SpaceX experts discovered a small air leak which was eliminated by repeated opening and closing of the hatch and removing small debris from the seal.

The first manned mission of the Crew Dragon spacecraft was conducted this year by astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. The spacecraft entered the Earth’s orbit on May 30 and docked with the ISS automatically on May 31. Hurley and Behnken dubbed it Endeavour after their first space shuttle. The launch of the Crew Dragon became the first manned flight in nine years from the US territory aboard a US spacecraft. NASA stopped crewed flights in 2011 after the Space Shuttle program came to an end. Subsequently, all astronauts were delivered to the ISS and back by Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.