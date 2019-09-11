Russian cosmonaut Chub, five other astronauts to venture into cave in Slovenia

PARIS, September 11. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Nikolai Chub along with five astronauts from Germany, Canada, the US and Japan will take part in a speleological expedition and an experiment in Slovenia, the European Space Agency (ESA) published an article about the journey on Wednesday.

"After a week of preparations above and underground, the ‘cavenauts’ are set to explore a cave in Slovenia where they will live and work for six days," the ESA website says. Course designer Loredana Bessone pointed out that "it is all part of a simulation, but the experience is the closest you can get on this planet to the environmental, psychological and logistics constraints of a space mission." She also underlined that the group will be guided by the best speleologists in the field.