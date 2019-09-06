Prototypes of Russia’s Soyuz-5 space rocket components to be ready in 2020 — designer

SAMARA, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress Rocket Space Centre plans to produce components of Soyuz-5 rocket for static testing by late 2020, a company spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"Until late 2019 and in 2020 we plan to continue drafting design documents and to manufacture prototypes of the carrier rocket’s elements needed for further static testing in line with the Soyuz-5 program schedule," the spokesperson said in a statement.

At the moment, the company continues to design systems and engines of the space rocket’s second stage.

The Soyuz-5 (Irtysh) medium-class carrier rocket is being developed by Energia Space Rocket Corporation. The rocket is designed for launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome as part of the Baiterek joint project with Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz-5 will be able to deliver the promising manned Federatsiya spacecraft into a low near-Earth orbit. The Soyuz-5 is set to be developed by 2021. During the new rocket’s flight tests, its four launches are planned to be carried out in 2022-2025.