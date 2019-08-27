Manufacturer presents Elbrus 801M PC at MAKS 2019 aerospace show

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s concern Avtomatika (an affiliate of Rostec) has presented its newly-designed high performance all-in-one computer Elbrus 801M with an enlarged screen and extra slots for modern video cards, the concern’s press-service said on Monday.

"The upgraded and redesigned all-in-one Elbrus 801M will be in great demand mostly by virtue of its high efficiency, cyber protection and ergonomic features," the press-service quotes the concern’s CEO Vladimir Kabanov as saying.

The Elbrus 801M was created on the basis of Russia’s eight-kernel microprocessor Elbrus-8S. Its peak performance is 120 GFLOPs. The PC is meant for high security clearance workstations and ordinary ones for routine document processing. The Elbrus 801M is compatible with operating systems intended for foreign microchips with x86 instruction sets, which is crucial for ensuring user comfort.

The Elbrus 801M is a domestically developed product of the Bruk Institute of Electronic Control Computers, an affiliate of the concern Avtomatika. It considerably surpasses foreign counterparts in terms of security.

"The Russia-manufactured central microprocessor considerably enhances the PC’s security in contrast to its counterparts developed on the basis of foreign microprocessors. It is highly resistible to most types of cyberattacks (such as Spectre and Meltdown), the concern said.

Currently the Elbrus 801M is in the test operation phase. The manufacturer hopes it will be of interest to the military, law-enforcers and also energy and transport companies. An estimated several thousand PCs will be provided next year.

MAKS 2019

The international aerospace show MAKS 2019 is being held in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, on August 27-September 1, as organized by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rostec corporation. The show has attracted 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies.