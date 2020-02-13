Russia begins upgrading first batch of Algerian Su-24 bombers — media

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The first batch of six Algerian Su-24 front bombers undergo upgrades at 514th Plane Repair Facility in Russia’s Rzhev, says MENA Defence news website.

According to the report, the planes would be upgraded to Su-24M2 version. In particular, the planes would get the new SVP-24 targeting and navigation system, produced by ‘Gefest I T’ company, allowing high precision while using conventional bombs.

There are more than 30 Su-24 bombers in Algerian Air Force.

The Rosoboronexport company traditionally refrains from commenting its military cooperation with Algeria, but regularly underscores that Algeria is one of Russia’s largest military-technical partners.

According to MENA Defence, Algeria made a decision to upgrade its Su-24MK to Su-24M2, after reviewing the plane performance in Syria.