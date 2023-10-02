Russian, Japanese officials discuss relations between countries

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has met with a member of the House of Councilors of the Japanese parliament and deputy head of the parliamentary faction of the Japan Renaissance Party Muneo Suzuki, and discussed the state of Russian-Japanese relations with him.

"Russia noted the important contribution of the Japanese deputy to the development of bilateral ties. It is regrettable to see how the decades-old accumulated wealth of interstate cooperation is being purposefully destroyed by the sanctions policy of official Tokyo just to please the US and the anti-Russian course of the collective West imposed by it. This line does not meet the national interests of Japan or the aspirations of the Japanese people," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Rudenko also outlined to Suzuki the Russian Federation's approaches to global security, as well as topical issues of Russian-Japanese relations.