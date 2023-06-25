Putin says he deals with special military op issues from morning till night

TASS, June 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he keeps the situation of the special operation under control around the clock.

"Of course, I pay priority attention [to the special military operation]," he told journalist Pavel Zarubin. "This is how the day begins and this is how it ends," Putin pointed out during an interview with the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" TV program, recorded on June 21.

When asked if he can get a report on important issues at 3 a.m., for example, the president shared that he "has been staying up quite late lately." "Of course, I always have to be in touch. That's the way it goes. Always, I’m always in touch. Close by," he concluded.