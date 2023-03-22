Russia’s Moon mission spacecraft to arrive at Vostochny space center in early June

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Luna-25 spacecraft, to be used for the first Moon mission in Russia’s modern history, will arrive at the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far East in early June, the spacecraft’s manufacturer has told TASS.

"The delivery of the Luna-25 spacecraft to the [Vostochny] space center is scheduled to take place in the first ten days of June 2023," the Lavochkin Research and Production Association’s press service said.

Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said in September 2022 that the mission had been postponed until 2023. The space corporation’s press service said the delay was due to a fault in the spacecraft’s Doppler velocity and distance device. In December 2022, Roscosmos told TASS that the device had successfully passed quality tests and had been installed to the spacecraft.

The Luna-25 is set to become the first domestic spacecraft in Russia’s modern history on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite. The lunar mission will be launched atop a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat booster from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East. Under the lunar project, the Luna-25 automatic station will be launched for studies in the area of the lunar south pole. The lander is set to touch down in the area of the Boguslawsky crater.