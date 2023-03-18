Poorest countries receive only about 3% of grain deal supplies — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. The poorest countries received only about 3% of food supplies as part of the grain deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"We and many others have a lot of questions about the implementation of the so-called grain initiative, which is designed to facilitate the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. The main one is why it suddenly turned from a humanitarian into a commercial one? After all, statistics clearly indicate this," he said.

"Its influence on food prices in the world is highly debatable. Meanwhile the poorest countries received not 66% or 65% of supplies, as they said today here in this hall, but only about 3%," the Russian diplomat said.