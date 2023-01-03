West sets traps to undermine Russia-Mongolia friendship - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The West takes efforts to undermine Mongolia’s friendship and cooperation with Russia but Moscow is confident that Mongolian partners have sufficient wisdom to avoid the traps set by opponents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS published on Tuesday.

"We see that the West, called the ‘third neighbor’ in Mongolia, is taking concentrated efforts aimed at undermining Mongolia’s traditional friendship and cooperation with Russia. We are confident that Mongolian partners have sufficient wisdom to avoid the traps set by our opponents and ensure the sound and constructive development of ties with Russia that meets the vital interests of the peoples of both countries," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

The Russia-Mongolia political dialogue, including at the highest and high levels, has intensified considerably after both countries lifted mutual sanitary and epidemiological restrictions in early 2022, Rudenko said.

"Both countries continue building up interaction in the military and military-technical spheres," the high-ranking Russian diplomat went on to say.

"Mongolian servicemen traditionally took part in the Vostok 2022 command and staff drills, the International Army Games and other events on the territory of Russia. On August 1-10, 2022, the Selenga annual bilateral drills were held in western Mongolia. The efficiency of inter-agency coordination in the security sphere was consistently increased," he said.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat also pointed to the positively developing border and inter-regional cooperation, educational and humanitarian exchanges, adding that both countries were gradually restoring transport links.