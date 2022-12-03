National Guard head Zolotov personally inspects LPR forces

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov personally inspected Lugansk People’s Republic units and presented the awards to distinguished employees, the National Guard press office told TASS.

"The agency head received a report on the situation in the region. The National Guard Director inspected the organization of the service, assessed the service and living conditions of the employees, talked to the personnel, paying special attention to provision of modern weapons and vehicles. Viktor Zolotov also inspected the captured combat vehicles and weapons, as well as extremist literature that the Ukrainian forces used for their propaganda," the statement says.

Zolotov also reportedly presented awards to the officers who distinguished themselves during the special military operations; the awards included the Order of Courage, the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland", the Medal of Suvorov and the Medal "For Courage."

"The National Guard director noted that, aside from their service and combat duties, National Guard employees provide aid to the locals - they provide food and medicine, they guard and escort humanitarian convoys and uphold the public order," the agency concluded.