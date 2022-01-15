Syrian soldier killed in mortar fire by militants

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A Syrian service member was killed in mortar fire opened by terrorists in the Syrian region of Idlib, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

"A Syrian soldier was killed in mortar fire opened by terrorists from the area of Kafr Nouran against government forces’ positions outside Hantoutin," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that in the past 24 hours, six incidents of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Of them, four were documented in Aleppo province and two more in Idlib province.