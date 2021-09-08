Russian diplomat slams NATO plan to house Afghan refugees in Central Asia as catastrophe

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A possible NATO plan to allocate Afghan refugees to Central Asian countries can become a disaster for European countries, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel on Wednesday. The diplomat commented on the reports that European countries offered "money and resources" to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan if they agree to let in Afghan refugees.

"And this is a true catastrophic plan if NATO allies push through a forced opening of Afghan borders with adjacent countries. It will hit Europe like a tonne of bricks. Although they don’t seem to understand it yet," she noted.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan last week, ending their 20-year presence in the country.