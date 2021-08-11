Russia’s senior lawmaker says Baku’s former envoy should apologize for insulting Russians

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s former Ambassador to Belarus, Moldova and Pakistan Isfandiyar Vahabzadeh should apologize for his remarks about Russians as an ethnic group, otherwise, he and everyone else who allow such comments will face consequences, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Pyotr Tolstoy wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted, "even if the diplomat is a former one, he understands perfectly well what is and what is not acceptable."

According to the lawmaker, "neither he [Vahabzadeh] nor those in national republics, which became young but not independent states at Russia’s good will, who insult Russia and Russians are scared of consequences."

"While there will be consequences. Or there should be apologies. One person can forgive another. However, insulting people, religion and state remain in history between states," Tolstoy concluded.

Earlier, a video address by Vahabzadeh emerged online where he delivered brazen insults against Russians as an ethnic group and specifically leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Zhirinovsky later said that he would seek a criminal case against the former envoy. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed that the former ambassador is currently not speaking on behalf of any state institutions, he "was released from his position of ambassador in 2016 for poor performance.".