Coronavirus situation in Russia improving, says WHO official

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is improving, the World Health Organization’s Representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, has said.

"For the second week in a row, fewer than 1 million new cases are recorded in the WHO European Region, to which Russia belongs, the transmission of the infection in the regions continues to slow down. The decrease in the number of new cases over the past month is due to those countries, which take steps in public healthcare and the social sphere, and the Russian Federation is among them," she said.

When asked when life in Russia could return to normal, taking into account the vaccination pace, Vujnovic noted that at this stage it was difficult to make any forecasts. However, the "vaccination situation looks optimistic," especially given the fact that three Russian vaccines have been registered by now, she noted.

"It is essential to retain high vaccination rates, protect vulnerable population groups (senior citizens and people with concurrent diseases) and continue to observe preventive measures. Of course, it is important to fight skepticism regarding vaccination by providing evidence-based information and factual background," she stressed.