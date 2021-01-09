Russia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 23,309 over day

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 23,309, which was a new minimum since November 18 last year. The total number of cases in the country has reached 3,379,103, the operational headquarters against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, does not exceed 0.7%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Tyva (0.1%) and the Republic of Altai (0.2%).

In particular, 3,006 new coronavirus cases were detected per day in St. Petersburg, 1,184 - in the Moscow region, 443 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 395 - in the Rostov region, 392 - in the Voronezh region.

Currently, 562,913 people are continuing treatment in Russia.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 470 per day against 454 the day before. A total of 61,381 patients died from coronavirus. The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is 1.82%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 69 deaths were reported per day in St. Petersburg, 23 - in the Moscow region, 19 - in the Rostov region, 16 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 15 - in the Krasnodar region.