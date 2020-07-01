New restrictions on import of right-hand drive cars to Russia enter into force

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. New restrictions on the import of right-hand drive cars to Russia come into force on July 1, the Federal Customs Service (FCS) reported.

The import ban covers right-hand drive vehicles of the M2 and M3 categories: passenger buses, vans, and construction equipment.

In addition, the procedure for customs clearance of vehicles will become more complicated. A car owner will need to obtain a technical certificate confirming that the design of the vehicle meets safety requirements.

According to a representative of the FCS, the total amount of payments for right-hand drive cars, including those that will be imported into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) after July 1, 2020, is formed in accordance with the provisions of the legislations of EAEU and Russia and varies depending on the environmental class of a car, date of issue, engine size and other parameters.

According to the FCS, if an individual imports such a vehicle for personal use, they need to pay customs duties for customs operations, the size of which varies from 500 rubles ($7) up to 30,000 rubles ($422) depending on the customs value of the car, as well as customs duties and taxes at flat rates and a disposal fee depending on the vehicle category and date of issue.