Russian Defense Ministry dismisses fake decree on Moscow curfew

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. An alleged Russian Defense Ministry decree imposing a curfew in Moscow, which was earlier posted on social networks, is a bogus document created in one of the neighboring states, a ministry source told journalists on Wednesday.

"The image of an alleged Defense Ministry decree imposing a ‘curfew’ in the city of Moscow is a primitive forgery, disseminated by a neighboring country," the ministry said.

The source said that the Russian Defense Ministry had no documents with such contents and format.

"Russian armed forces continue their service in normal regime," the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian social networks started circulating a document, allegedly signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, which imposes a curfew in Moscow starting from March 30. Among other things, the document prohibits all traffic between 20:00 and 05:00 Moscow time, except by persons with special permission.