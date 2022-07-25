{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Istanbul deal a boon to Russian gas and Gazprom questions Canada’s license

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 25th
© AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Istanbul deal may help in gas deliveries to Europe

Read also
Turkish defense ministry announces plans of soonest beginning of export of Ukrainian grain

Moscow hopes for the UN’s help in lifting the sanctions that prevented the export of Russian grain, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday. Several foreign economists also thought that following the Istanbul agreement on Ukrainian grain exports the anti-Russian sanctions introduced by the West would be lifted. According to experts polled by the newspaper, the UN-mediated arrangement of interaction with Ukraine created in Turkey follows a course of relaxing the restrictions and may be used to resolve other issues, related, for example, with Russian gas supplies.

The talks in Istanbul were successful for Moscow since the very fact of reaching a deal there disproves the assertion of Russia’s complete isolation, political scientist Andrey Suzdaltsev says. "This is also a major success for Turkey which held the Westphalia format negotiations - separately with Ukraine and with Russia," he noted.

That said, the expert thinks that Russia would have wanted to see more progress at these talks. "We wanted a package agreement but as a result got a decorative agreement with the UN on removing the sanctions against our grain and fertilizers. Essentially, this is a request for the US and the West through the UN. We still don’t know whether they lifted the sanctions on insurance and infrastructure companies involved in the export of our grain," he explained.

According to the expert, the Istanbul agreement is on the track towards the gradual lifting of the sanctions. "The intensity of the restrictions is decreasing, as gold was included in the EU’s seventh package but gas wasn’t. Opponents realize more clearly that it is impossible to completely exclude Russia from the global economy. The experience of working in the joint Istanbul group with the participation of Ukraine and the UN even if the special military operation continues may be useful in resolving other issues. For example, it can be expected that the same format will be used to discuss the subject of transit of our gas through the Ukrainian gas transport system."

 

Izvestia: Experts predict weaker ruble

Read also
Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 1.5 pp to 8% per annum

Russia’s national currency will weaken to 70.1 rubles per dollar, according to the analysts of major banks polled by Izvestia. The lowered rate will be facilitated by the purchases of currencies from friendly countries planned by the Finance Ministry, the stabilization of the situation with imports and weakened global demand for raw materials. The analysts did not rule out that the ruble will be affected by authorities’ verbal interventions - a dollar worth 70-80 rubles is profitable for the budget. That said, the Central Bank calculated that Russians have about $85 bln in cash and vowed that this money would circulate domestically.

Chief analyst at PSB Denis Popov has the highest forecast. According to him, the ruble's rate may go down to 77 per dollar. This will be impacted by lowered export income due to recovered imports as well as the introduction of a new budget rule where the Finance Ministry will purchase friendly foreign currency for its reserves which would affect the dollar rate.

Home Credit bank analyst Stanislav Duzhinsky concurs, saying that the lowered ruble rate will be facilitated by an increase in exchanges with friendly currencies, above all, with China’s yuan. In the near future, the ruble will remain strong but will go down to 65-75 per dollar by the end of the year, the expert thinks.

According to Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev, the ruble’s lowered rate will be affected by five factors: heightened demand for foreign currency due to recovered imports, the new budget rule with purchases of friendly currencies, lowered prices for oil and gas over the global recession, decreased volumes of Russian exports over the sanctions and the verbal interventions by the authorities. According to him, all these factors will weaken the ruble to 65 per US dollar.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom questions Canadian maintenance license for Nord Stream turbine

Read also
Kremlin disavows any criticism over delayed return of turbine for Nord Stream

According to the newspaper, on July 24, Siemens Energy transferred Canada’s export license to Gazprom which makes it possible to repair and transport the much-awaited gas turbine for Nord Stream. Now, in order for Siemens to bring the turbines to Russia, Gazprom has to alter the mechanism of its delivery from Montreal, Due to delays with the paperwork, the turbine has already missed the July 23 ferry from Germany to Helsinki. If the parties exchange documents successfully, the device may be transported in a few days. However, Kommersant’s sources doubt that the turbine’s delivery will increase the volumes over Nord Stream since several other units require maintenance.

Theoretically, they can be sent for repairs at any time, according to the sources, but Gazprom has not yet given the okay to do so. The sources say that the maintenance of one turbine takes about three months.

That said, Berlin does not believe that the absence of the turbine lowered the supplies over Nord Stream, and went on to accuse Moscow of politically weaponizing gas deliveries. In its turn, Gazprom stated that significant potential risks existed if all established procedures related to the return of the turbine were not observed. The company stressed that "the current terms of the contract do not provide for additional obligations of the Russian side to obtain this engine," without explaining what these obligations were.

 

Izvestia: Transnistrian top diplomat weighs in on region, relations with Moldova

Read also
Transnistria to keep course towards joining Russia — top diplomat

The possibility of Moldova exiting the 1992 agreement which formed the foundation for a peace deal to end the armed conflict on the Dniester is quite real nowadays, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said in an interview with Izvestia. The top diplomat explained why Transnistria views Moldova practically as another Romania and its officially neutral status as fiction in addition to weighing in on whether local authorities will make any moves towards joining Russia.

"The unification of Moldova with Romania or an attempt to become an EU member is the sovereign decision of the neighboring country. Let Moldova’s population and leadership decide for themselves how they want to live. That’s their choice. And we respect the choice of the Moldovan people but it is also necessary to respect the choice of Transnistrian people. The Moldovan leadership has no moral or political and legal rights to foist their identity and their choice on Transnistria. We have the opposite identity and a different course of geopolitical development and a different destiny," the top diplomat said.

"One should probably ask the Transnistrians what they would want ideally. I can say that the ideal future for Transnistria is when peace is securely ensured, the rights and freedoms of our multinational population are guaranteed and any obstacles to the republic’s development are removed. Time will tell in what format this will be guaranteed," the envoy concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Russian airlines to lose 19 mln passengers over shutdown of southern airports

Read also
EgyptAir introduces additional flights to Russia until end of October

The closure of 11 airports in southern Russia will see airlines forfeiting 19.1 mln passengers in 2022, according to the Ministry of Transport’s assessment made available to Vedomosti.

Since the onset of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine in February, the Federal Air Transport Agency restricted flights to 11 airports in Russia’s south for security reasons. The airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista were shut down. The closure has been extended several times, currently it is in effect until July 30. As a result, transportation to Black Sea resorts has been complicated since only Sochi’s airport in Adler is accessible.

Fyodor Borisov, an expert with the Higher School of Economics, concurs with the ministry’s assessment saying that it is a "difficult task" to make up for a fifth of a total passenger flow. Head editor of the Avia.ru portal Roman Gusarov added that air carriers are suffering serious losses due to the closed airports. "The airlines are trying to compensate for their losses with clearance sales and other attractive routes," Borisov explains. Gusarov says that the passengers won’t disappear - some of them will choose other destinations while others will get to Russia’s southern localities using land transportation. According to him, ensuring demand for open routes is the most important issue for the air industry nowadays.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Pelosi pushing terror label on Russia and UN-backed grain deal to be inked
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 22nd
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more