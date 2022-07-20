{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Takeaways from the Iran summit and has the Spitsbergen issue been resolved

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 19th
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Izvestia: What Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed on at Tehran summit

Russia, Iran and Turkey released a joint statement following the July 19 trilateral summit in Tehran, reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while expressing their determination to continue cooperating to resolve the Syria issue. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Humanitarian aid to Syria and war on terror — results of Tehran Summit

Bilateral conversations, including Putin’s meetings with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took center stage. Russia and Iran can reduce the impact of sanctions they both are facing by working together, Professor of the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations at the State University of Management Galina Sorokina pointed out. "Besides, significant oil and gas reserves make it possible for Russia and Iran to play an important role on the energy market based on certain agreements," the expert added. The Russia-Iran talks are also important in terms of the nuclear deal’s future.

As for Putin’s meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the emphasis was on Ukrainian grain exports. Turkey can act as a guarantor of safe transportation of energy resources and grain, Sorokina noted. Besides, Moscow is interested in expanding trade with Ankara in the field of high-tech and pharmaceutical products, light and food industries, the expert added.

After bilateral talks, the three countries’ leaders focused on the Syria issue. All the parties were interested in the Tehran summit as the leaders need to keep comparing their positions on the situation in Syria, Turkish political analyst Kerim Has told Izvestia.

The Moscow-Tehran-Ankara trilateral platform has been active for five years, producing certain results, Russtrat Institute Director Yelena Panina emphasized. There still are disagreements between the countries on the Syria issue and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh but the parties are set to maintain dialogue rather than lecture each other and exchange ultimatums, the expert concluded.

 

Vedomosti: EU plans to impose new sanctions on Russia while easing previous ones

The EUobserver news outlet has reported, citing a draft document, that the European Union’s seventh package of sanctions against Russia was agreed upon at the ministerial level and is waiting to be approved by the EU’s government bodies. The restrictions will target Russian military commanders and politicians, as well as pro-Russian officials in the liberated areas of Ukraine. Russian gold imports will also be banned, with the exception of jewelry, Vedomosti writes.

The seventh package of sanctions previewed by the media is in fact aimed at implementing earlier political statements, whereas plans to ban Russian gold were announced at a G7 meeting in Germany in late June and the United States has already imposed such restrictions, Russian International Affairs Council expert Ivan Timofeev noted.

As for statements about strict control in the field of dual-use technologies and sanctions against defense companies, there is nothing new, the expert said. In theory, the list of companies directly and indirectly involved in the related production work, as well as the blacklists of individuals, can be expanded further but no major breakthroughs should be expected, Timofeev added.

Meanwhile, EUobserver also announced an easing of sanctions on a number of banks with regard to food-related transactions. This will be the first precedent when the restrictions are eased, sanctions law expert Sergey Glandin pointed out. "Indeed, the West has gone slightly overboard with its sanctions crusade against Russia. Last week, as we all remember, the US lifted all sanctions on food and fertilizers, issuing several general licenses and providing related clarifications. Now, it’s the EU’s turn," the expert noted. "It’s easy to introduce sanctions. However, even Brussels can’t figure out how it will work the other way around. This is why we will certainly see further easing in Europe’s policy, at least in terms of food products," Glandin emphasized.

 

Vedomosti: EU-China ties on the decline

The South China Morning Post newspaper has reported, citing high-ranking sources in Beijing, that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the prime ministers of Italy and Spain, Mario Draghi and Pedro Sanchez, had been invited to Beijing for talks but ignored the invitation. Beijing did not officially confirm these reports, while European capitals declined to comment, Vedomosti notes.

Relations between China and the European Union have been steadily declining for several years, despite China’s growing role in European trade, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin pointed out. According to the expert, deterrents include the EU’s discontent with China’s industrial and trade policy based on protectionism, as well as a convergence of European and US policies in Asia, triggered by pressure from Washington. In recent years, the EU stepped up its criticism of China over human rights, the situation in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, as well as on other issues, while China’s response has always been as hard-hitting as possible.

As a result, relations started to deteriorate, Kashin stressed. The outcome of the recent NATO summit, where China was named as a challenge to the alliance, further worsened relations. However, in the expert’s words, an extremely high level of economic interdependence is so far preventing a collapse in ties, holding back the parties from using any tools of economic war.

Europe is following in the footsteps of the US for whom a standoff with China is crucial, Editor-in-Chief of the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine Fyodor Lukyanov emphasized. After uniting allies against Russia, Washington now seeks solidarity among European countries against China. Relations between Europe and China will continue to deteriorate in the future but trade ties won’t collapse because it’s important for China to maintain economic and social stability and it will try to avoid an intense confrontation.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Norway manage to resolve Spitsbergen transit issue

Russia and Norway have come up with a mechanism for the transit of goods to the island of Spitsbergen, agreeing that Oslo will inspect all goods from Russia for compliance with sanctions, Russian Consul General on Spitsbergen Sergey Gushchin told Izvestia.

Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, in turn, told the paper that Russia and Norway had managed to resolve the most pressing issue, "ensuring an uninterrupted delivery of goods and providing for the everyday needs of Russian nationals who work on Spitsbergen." He added, however, that the new transportation arrangement "will raise logistics costs to a certain extent."

Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin told Izvestia that if Norway’s sanctions-related inspections delayed deliveries, Russia would embark on an international lawsuit, particularly appealing to the World Trade Organization.

Program Director at the Valdai Discussion Club Oleg Barabanov points out that Norway’s sanctions don’t apply to direct deliveries to Spitsbergen and if Russia moves to deliver goods to the archipelago by sea or by air, Norway will have no right to prevent it. However, sanctions remain in effect in terms of the country’s land border and maritime ports.

Australian expert on Arctic security Elizabeth Buchanan, a fellow with West Point Military Academy’s Modern War Institute, believes that Norway did violate an agreement on Spitsbergen when it blocked the replenishment route. According to her, Russia could have used other methods to ensure goods deliveries to its community on the archipelago, without using Norwegian ports. But the matter is that Moscow sought to highlight its rights to Spitsbergen, the analyst explained.

 

Kommersant: Russian ruble keeps growing stronger

Russia’s national currency continues to strengthen. On July 19, the dollar exchange rate dropped to the lowest level since the beginning of the month. The ongoing sale of foreign exchange earnings, particularly ahead of tax payments to the budget, is the main thing that is determining market movements, Kommersant writes.

Market participants point out that factors facilitating the strengthening of the ruble remain the same. In particular, they include the forthcoming tax and dividend payments, efforts to get rid of excessive foreign currency reserves and the risk of sanctions. Investment Director at Loco-Invest Asset Management Dmitry Polevoy mentioned a slight rise in oil prices as another factor.

According to Oleg Syrovatkin, a leading analyst at the Otkritie Investments Global Research Department, the ruble’s weakening in late May and early July was mostly caused by verbal interventions. In the first case, the reasons also included a move to reduce the level of mandatory sale of foreign exchange earnings for exporters and the Central Bank’s decision to lower the key rate. However, both times, the weakening trend did not persist. Syrovatkin explains that in the first case, the measures taken weren’t enough to change the imbalance between a large inflow of foreign currency and insufficient demand for it. In the second case, no specific steps followed.

Syrovatkin expects that the dollar may fall to the 50-55 ruble mark during the July fiscal period that will peak next week. Once tax payments are over, the dollar’s exchange rate may rise to 57-59 rubles, Head of Department of Structured Products at Zenit Bank Geldy Soyunov noted.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What’s on the agenda of Putin’s Iran tour and global GDP to get hard landing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 19th
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more