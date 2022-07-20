Humanitarian aid to Syria and war on terror — results of Tehran Summit

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey confirmed their adherence to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed the lack of alternatives to the political settlement in this country at the first Astana Summit in three years held in Tehran on Tuesday.

According to their joint statement, the Astana Troika should play a key role in stopping the Syrian conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the West’s destructive policy in Syria while his Iranian colleague Ebrahim Raisi stated that the trio concurred that US forces should leave the Arab republic.

TASS gathered the main statements on Syria expressed in Tehran.

The key role of the Astana Format

The Astana Troika should continue to play a key part in the Syrian settlement, the leaders concurred. They also intend to expand the trilateral format and bolster coordination "in different fields in order to promote joint political and economic cooperation."

Putin said that joint work of Moscow, Ankara and Tehran was in general "quite productive" but emphasized the necessity of additional steps on stabilization in the areas not controlled by Damascus, particularly, in Trans-Euphrates, and on their return to Syria’s legitimate government.

The necessity of political solution

The three parties confirmed that the Syrian conflict does not have a military solution and it can be settled only by the Syrians themselves in a political process.

Putin stressed that the trio should undertake measures to launch this dialogue in the Arab republic so that its residents can determine their future "without the imposition of external ready-made recipes or models." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported the soonest new meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

Counteracting separatism

In their joint statement, the three leaders stressed "their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

They also rejected "all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives" and expressed the intention "to stand against separatist agendas" which, according to Putin, are being unleashed by some countries.

War on terror

The Astana trio expressed "their determination to continue working together to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations." According to Putin, it is necessary to completely rid Syria of the presence of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) and other extremist groups.

The Russian president also noted that external forces are attempting to use the Syrian militants "to resolve their own selfish geopolitical tasks," including beyond the Middle East.

Implementing agreements on northern Syria

Putin, Raisi and Erdogan noted the necessity to fully implement all agreements on northern Syria and agreed to coordinate their efforts to attain stability and security in that region. Erdogan stated that the areas controlled by the Kurds in that region where Ankara is planning a new military operation became a "haven for terrorists."

The three leaders stressed "the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib."

The issue of refugees and sanctions

The Astana Troika rejected all unilateral sanctions against Syria and urged the international community to bolster aid to the Syrians "without discrimination, politicization and preconditions and in a more transparent manner." Additionally, it should "undertake greater responsibility in burden-sharing and to enhance their assistance to Syria, inter alia by developing early recovery projects, including basic infrastructure assets."

Erdogan separately noted the migration issue, reiterating that currently there are about 3.7 mln Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Condemnation of external meddling

The leaders condemned "the continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria including civilian infrastructures" and reiterated "the necessity to abide by universally recognized international legal decisions, including those provisions of the relevant UN resolutions rejecting the occupation of Syrian Golan."

Putin separately noted "the destructive policy of US-led Western states" that encourage separatism in certain Syria’s regions and "plunder its natural resources in order to ultimately end up dismembering the Syrian state."

Future plans

The next trilateral summit will be held in Russia on Putin’s invitation. Additionally, the 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format will be held before the end of this year.