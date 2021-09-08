{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: New Taliban government raises concerns and Salvador bets on Bitcoin

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 8th
© AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Izvestia: New Afghan authorities fail to form inclusive government

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have formed Afghanistan’s interim government. Most of its members led the country in the first Taliban rule in 1996-2001 and are on the United Nations’ blacklist. The new cabinet is not inclusive as it does not involve other political forces. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the international community will be in no rush to recognize the new government.

Read also
Taliban spokesman declares Afghan war over as movement said to take control of Panjshir

Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Ivan Safranchuk explained that most countries would prefer to cooperate with the new Afghan government selectively, refraining from fully recognizing it. "I think that most members of the international community will adopt a wait-and-see attitude. They will be willing to discuss humanitarian and security issues with the Taliban but there will be no political recognition. However, some countries certainly will maintain full-fledged relations with them," the expert noted. "Russia is inclined to join the second group of nations. Many countries won’t bring their embassies back to Afghanistan any time soon but Russia’s embassy continues to operate," Safranchuk added.

Expert on Central Asia Arkady Dubnov says that the Taliban will prove their government to be inclusive by appointing members of ethnic and religious minorities as deputy ministers. At the same time, the expert did not rule out that if the international community showed a negative reaction, the new Kabul authorities might offer a ministerial position to someone from another ethnic group, but still, most ministries would be headed by Pashtuns.

According to Safranchuk, the country’s new authorities have their own view of inclusiveness: they are ready to work for the good of the entire society but it doesn’t mean they are willing to establish an inclusive government.

 

Izvestia: Tehran inclined to resume nuclear deal talks

Tehran is inclined to resume the Vienna nuclear deal talks, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Izvestia. He pointed out that Iran’s priority is to ensure the lifting of all US sanctions. Experts say that Iran will continue to boost its nuclear capabilities until the nuclear deal is restored in order to return to dialogue in a better position.

Read also
Russian, Iranian presidents discuss outlook for resumption of compliance with nuclear deal

For Iran, while the talks aren’t an end in themselves, the dialogue is a way to ensure the country’s interests and so undue delays in the negotiation process are unacceptable. Tehran expects that talks will be aimed at achieving results and the results of the lifting of sanctions should be tangible, Iran needs to benefit from the removal of restrictions, Jalali pointed out.

Russia’s Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, in turn, told the newspaper that there was no date for the resumption of talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it was hard to say when a date could be set. According to the diplomat, the change of government in Iran is the reason for the delay. "Another important aspect for other JCPOA participants is that Iran continues to develop its nuclear program, while the Americans seek to maintain and even expand sanctions. We don’t see it as a drama but call for stepping up the negotiations. It is in everyone’s interests, Iran included," Ulyanov emphasized.

According to Director General of the Center for the Study of Contemporary Iran Radzhab Safarov, the Vienna process was interrupted because the previous Iranian government was in a hurry to ensure the lifting of all sanctions on Tehran by the end of its term but the United States’ narrow approach did not make it possible. At the same time, in the expert’s words, time is on Tehran’s side. Iran is headed towards further nuclear research and an increase in uranium enrichment. According to the analyst, the West realizes that any delay may lead to a situation where Iran won’t be interested in the nuclear deal.

 

Vedomosti: Key rate increase to help Russian Central Bank fight inflation

Russia’s Central Bank will make a decision concerning the key interest rate at its Board of Directors meeting on September 10. The Central Bank will not leave the rate as it is, Vedomosti writes, citing analysts from leading financial institutions. More than half of the experts interviewed expect the regulator to raise the key rate by 0.5 percentage points to seven percent. The move is possible due to the need to rein in rising prices, analysts point out.

Read also
No decision on shifting to large-scale privatization in Russia taken, says Kremlin

"Under the current situation, the regulator will most likely continue to restrict money supply by raising the key rate," Home Credit bank analyst Stanislav Duzhinsky noted. A key rate increase would help curb potential inflation and move to a softer monetary policy in the future, when the growth in prices slows down, the expert stressed.

Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev believes that inflation pressure will remain high in the short term. Apart from high food and commodity prices on international exchanges, other factors will also play a role, including the catch-up demand amid easing coronavirus restrictions, interruptions in supply chains due to the pandemic, global chip shortages, high container shipping rates and the activities of developing countries’ central banks that increase the global money supply.

The prospects for a global economic recovery are another strong factor stoking inflation, investment chief at MTS Bank Gleb Sorokin said. According to him, given the situation, the Central Bank will probably seek to prevent inflation pressure from rising by tightening its monetary policy.

Experts believe that the move to tighten monetary policy will make it possible to cool down consumer and investment demand, and, as a result, it will lead to a decline in inflation pressure on the economy.

 

Izvestia: New cities in Siberia may give big boost to Russian economy

The implementation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s initiative to build three to five new cities in Siberia with a population between 300,000 to one million may give a big boost to regional development and the entire Russian economy, said experts interviewed by Izvestia.

Read also
Unprecedented set of tax incentives and benefits will be created in Kuril Islands — Putin

Siberia is a vast but almost unchartered and sparsely populated territory, Strategic Development Director at the Stroikom company Dmitry Lesnyak pointed out. At the same time, the region has huge reserves of oil, gas and other natural resources. If the project to build new cities is implemented and they prove to be true centers of science and industry, then Siberia will turn into a well-developed region, Lesnyak said.

The move will help solve the economic development problem because today, Siberia mostly hosts extractive industries that operate on a rotation system. "People come and go, which means that there is no need for local personnel, universities to train engineers and permanent homes," the analyst explained. "As a result, locals prefer to move to more developed regions of the country. The construction of cities will probably stop population outflow," Lesnyak insists.

Experts note that comfortable living conditions need to be created in order to attract people. In this regard, the government will have to establish social and transport infrastructure in the new industrial centers, said Mikhail Khachaturyan, Associate Professor with the Management and Innovation Department at the Financial University under the Russian Government.

According to President of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Vitaly Mankevich, the construction of new plants in Siberia will contribute to export growth, making it possible to increase Gross Regional Product (GRP) and the tax base. It will help cities to resolve beautification, education and healthcare issues.

 

Vedomosti: Countries may accept bitcoin as legal tender following Salvador’s example

Salvador has become the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender. Salvador’s president said earlier that it would help the country’s citizens save about $400 mln they spend on commission fees annually, Vedomosti notes, citing foreign media.

Read also
Bitcoin price down over 10% to $45,970, says CoinDesk data

About 2.5 mln Salvadorans live and work in the United States. The country moved to declare bitcoin as legal tender in a bid to ensure a rise in monetary inflows from migrants many of whom don’t have bank accounts because they work in the informal sector, Head of Financial Services Advisory at KPMG in the CIS Natalia Rakova pointed out.

Bitcoin is an instrument for savings, Director of the EY technology center Yuri Gelgafov noted. It is difficult to use it as a day-to-day payment method because its rate is unpredictable. Since a few hundred addresses, which are partially anonymous, hold most of the existing bitcoins, many believe that the bitcoin rate is not only volatile but also easily manipulated. Concerns about manipulation, the possible use of bitcoin for money laundering purposes, and, as a result, of tightened regulations, increase the cryptocurrency’s volatility, Gelgafov explained.

However, other countries may also move to recognize cryptocurrencies in order to make it easier for migrants to send money home, Rakova noted. She believes that Latin American and African nations are most likely to take such a step. As far as the former Soviet countries are concerned, even those of their citizens who are engaged in the informal sector use traditional money transfer tools one way or another or have managed to find another solution to the problem.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Cracks show in Taliban leadership and Minsk opposition face serious jailtime
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 7th
Read more
No decision on shifting to large-scale privatization in Russia taken, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also stated that the Russian market has shifted to recovery
Read more
Russia does not need Normandy quartet's meeting for meeting's sake — Lavrov
"We need a meeting that will at least confirm compliance with the decisions of the latest Normandy Quartet summit, which took place in Paris nearly two years ago, in December 2019," the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Read more
Putin, Russian defense minister go on Siberian retreat, Kremlin spokesman says
The president is expected to return to Moscow by the end of the day tomorrow
Read more
Afghanistan’s ex-Vice President Saleh leaves Panjshir for Tajikistan — source
According to the source, the Taliban are besieging the region from four sides, blocking access to the Internet, electricity and telephone communication
Read more
No clarity regarding G7 meeting on Afghanistan involving Russia, China — diplomat
There is a lack of clear understanding among the partners as to what they want from themselves and the world around them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence masterminds subversive attack on Crimean gas pipeline — FSB
In the course of the investigation, it was established that the subversive attack had been organized by the Kherson branch of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's General Intelligence Directorate
Read more
Taliban’s Akhundzada to become Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader, Hasan to become PM — source
According to the source, the movement decided to appoint mullah Mohammad Hasan as the Prime Minister, and mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy
Read more
Laying of last pipe of Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed, says operator
The company stressed that it would carry out required pre-commissioning activities with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year
Read more
Japanese Cabinet says special tax regime on Kuril Islands contradicts its stance
Earlier, Russian President said that an unprecedented package of benefits and incentives for businesses on the Kuril islands would be introduced, including exemption from the key taxes on profit and fixed assets, and the land and transport taxes for a period of ten years
Read more
Guinean rebel leader Colonel Doumbouya announces president’s arrest
Mamady Doumbouya announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the parliament, the closure of outer borders and called on servicemen to stay at their units
Read more
Taliban capture mausoleum of resistance leader’s father in Panjshir — agency
The mausoleum site is located atop a hill and 8 km away from Bazarak, capital of Panjshir
Read more
Aluminum price hits ten-year highs amid Guinea unrest
The global aluminum market depends on 20% of its bauxite supplies from Guinea
Read more
Crimea’s head slams subversive attack on gas pipeline as part of hybrid war against Russia
Earlier, Russia’s FSB reported that the August 23 subversive attack had been masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence
Read more
Taliban spokesman declares Afghan war over as movement said to take control of Panjshir
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, numerous former Afghan government officials who earlier fled to the rebel province have now left the country
Read more
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Anti-Taliban resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir
Earlier, Dashti wrote on his Twitter account that Taliban fighters had been practically driven out of the region
Read more
Diplomat reminds US, Ukraine that Russia is not a party to Minsk agreements
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Package of Measures was mandatory for the parties to the intra-Ukrainian conflict: Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator looks into shipping hydrogen via pipeline — OMV ex-CEO
Rainer Seele pointed out that such predictions had to be made very carefully
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will start working in a few days — Lavrov
According to Russian foreign minister, the Unites States want to push its liquefied natural gas, although it is obtained using mainly environmentally unfriendly ways and it is much more expensive
Read more
Buk-M3 crews show absolute accuracy at live fire exercise near Astrakhan
The crews launched two types of missiles to destroy high-speed maneuverable air defense weapons of a hypothetical enemy, each missile hit the target at a distance of 35-65 kilometers away from the facilities to be protected
Read more
Working at US Embassy helped Russians obtain US citizenship, diplomat says
According to the spokeswoman, Russia and Western countries have different approaches to the make-up of the diplomatic staff and the staff of diplomatic agencies in general
Read more
Military servicemen from seven countries arrive in Russia for Zapad-2021 drills
The Russian Aerospace Forces’ military cargo planes delivered about 500 troops from Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to a training camp in the Western Military District
Read more
West seeks to destroy Serbian Orthodox Church just as Russian Church — Serbian president
Just like it is necessary to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, some Central Asian countries, although they have failed to do so, the Serbian Orthodox Church should be destroyed as well, Aleksandar Vucic said
Read more
Russia to foil any attempts to rewrite universally recognized outcome of WWII, Lavrov vows
Russia's top diplomat emphasized that the universally recognized results of World War II, enshrined in the UN charter, were sacrosanct
Read more
Crimea’s status cannot be issue on agenda of Putin-Zelensky meeting — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that in this form this cannot be an issue on the agenda of the talks
Read more
Russian sprinter Safronov takes gold, new World Record in men’s 200m final
He covered the distance in 23.00 seconds
Read more
Guinea’s defense ministry says operations against rebels are underway
The ministry however said nothing about the president’s whereabouts
Read more
Press review: Cracks show in Taliban leadership and Minsk opposition face serious jailtime
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 7th
Read more
Nord Stream 2 construction to finish this week — Former OMV head
Rainer Seele added that the first portion of gas via Nord Stream 2 would be pumped this year
Read more
Diplomat says received threats from Navalny’s supporters after publication about her
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the information was inaccurate
Read more
DPR, LPR intend to create joint economic space — agency
According to the joint declaration, the sides express commitment to strengthen and develop economic cooperation on key bilateral issues
Read more
Russian-US dialogue on diplomatic staff yielding no progress — Lavrov
The minister stressed that Russia has no objections against reopening the US consulate general in St. Petersburg but will not be begging Washington to do it
Read more
Taliban spokesman announces new Afghan cabinet membership
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is appointed as the Prime Minister of the country
Read more
Azerbaijan, Turkey begin joint exercise in Lachin District bordering on Armenia
Special attention will be paid to the troops' ability to use advanced military hardware on rugged terrain
Read more
US must accept that purchase of Russian missile system is done deal — Turkish top diplomat
Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of the S-400 missile system to Ankara in 2017
Read more
Taliban interested in relations with Russia, Iran, Pakistan — Council of Salvation
The Taliban have no objections against having a US embassy in Kabul but Washington is afraid of it, the leader of Afghanistan’s High Council of Salvation Mohammad Akbar Agha said
Read more
Russia not to take part in September 8 Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia does not have an understanding regarding the G7 meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia and China
Read more
Russia’s health ministry calls on G20 to recognize national vaccination certificates
It is important to elaborate common approaches to the process of lifting restrictions of cross-border movements by vaccinated people, ministry said
Read more
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, others to cabinet announcement event — TV
It is noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet have been completed
Read more
Taliban turn down resistance leader’s proposal on ceasefire in Panjshir
The resistance leader Ahmad Massoud said earlier, the National Resistance Front units are ready to cease fire in Panjshir if the Taliban withdraw its troops from the region
Read more
G7 foreign ministers to invite Russia, China to meeting on Afghanistan
Consultations may take place as early as September 8th
Read more
New Russian space station’s efficiency factor to be order of magnitude higher than ISS’
The new station, which deployment is planned to begin in five to six years, will be kitted with artificial intelligence and will include extravehicular robots.
Read more
US still believes it has right to impose domestic agenda on Russia — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that "it is always better to meet and talk than not to do that
Read more
Russia to start deploying new orbital station in 5-6 years — Roscosmos chief
According to Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's new research and power module will serve as the basic module of the future orbital station
Read more
Putin to participate in BRICS summit on Thursday
Crucial issues on the international and regional agenda, with a special emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan, will be discussed during the summit
Read more
Reports Navalny was funded by foreign embassies to Russia confirmed — Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that employees of the embassies of Canada, France, Spain and other NATO members also took part in this "little merry-go-round"
Read more
Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir
The fighting is also underway in Andarab district in the neighboring Baghlan Province, the source said
Read more
Press review: Can Guinea’s coup impact Rusal and G7 invites Russia to discuss Afghanistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 6th
Read more
Taliban claims full control over Panjshir province
According to Afghan media, the Taliban have already raised their flag over the office of the Governor of Panjshir
Read more