No decision on shifting to large-scale privatization in Russia taken, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. No decision on reducing the state participation in the Russian economy and shifting to large-scale privatization has been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when commenting on an article written by Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin who suggested that the state sector of the economy in the country be reduced through privatization.

"So far, as you know, no decisions have been made in this regard, though there are various viewpoints," he said.

The Head of the Accounts Chamber has a great wealth of experience and expert knowledge, Peskov noted. "It is a person who was acknowledged as the country’s best finance minister for many years. That is why his viewpoint is important, of course. That said, you know that there are other expert points of view as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Peskov stated that the Russian market had shifted to recovery. "Obviously, the market overall has shifted to the recovery process by now, though so far it is growing from the minimum base. That is why in absolute terms the state of markets is still far from perfect," he said. "Privatization as a process is important, though it should not be an absolute goal in itself," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

He added that in its recent history, Russia has repeatedly faced situations "when as a result of privatization whole sectors of industry neared extinction, requiring huge efforts to be consolidated by the state and revived virtually from zero through enormous investment."