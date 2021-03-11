{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow, Ankara launch Turkey’s nuclear plant and compete for Afghan peace

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 11
Russia's President Vladimir Putin taking part in a ceremony to launch construction of third unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin taking part in a ceremony to launch construction of third unit of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Izvestia: Putin, Erdogan launch construction of third unit of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant

Read also
Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's 3rd unit in Turkey

The construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will significantly enhance Turkey’s energy security and help advance the country’s further economic growth as well as provide consumers with cheap and environmentally friendly electric power, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a ceremony marking the launch of building the third unit of the NPP in Turkey’s Mersin Province on Wednesday. The construction of last facility, unit four, is due to kick off as early as in 2022. So, Turkey’s first NPP should start working by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the republic’s foundation. Experts told Izvestia that the project is important in economic, environmental and political terms. It actually strengthens relations between Moscow and Ankara and also boosts Russia’s positions in the region.

The Turkish leadership has huge energy plans, and they boil down to two tracks: reducing energy imports and becoming a vital hub for Europe, said Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy Alexander Frolov. According to him, the plant’s construction will help achieve both these goals. "As for Russia, the Akkuyu NPP is another successful international project in the field of nuclear energy. Our country is one of very few world leaders in this area," the expert said.

Deputy Director of Alpari’s Analytical Department Natalya Milchakova notes that Akkuyu’s construction will help Turkey achieve several objectives: first to increase its share of electricity produced from environmentally friendly sources and decrease the share of coal, and second, to reduce dependence on importing coal from third countries. "Russia is helping Turkey as a rapidly-developing country to meet its growing demand for energy resources. From economic and environmental perspectives, this cooperation benefits both sides. Rosatom offers safe energy reactors, which have all the required certification from the International Atomic Energy Agency, and since Rosatom is the key investor in the project, its construction is basically not being paid for by Turkish taxpayers," she explained.

In political terms, the Akkuyu NPP project is a symbol of common interests and friendly relations like the joint gas pipeline TurkStream. Strengthening economic and military cooperation with a NATO state certainly boosts Russia’s positions in the region. "In general, Moscow keeps bolstering its authority in the region and is increasing its influence," said leading analyst of QBF investment company Oleg Bogdanov.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia, Turkey compete for Afghan peace accord

Read also

Russia is getting ready for the March 18 expanded meeting in Moscow on Afghanistan, which should involve representatives of both Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, as well as both parties to the armed conflict, including delegates from the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia). It’s interesting that this meeting is due to take place a week before the peace conference on Afghanistan under the UN auspices in Turkey. So, there is reason to suggest that there is some rivalry involving the international negotiating platforms, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Istanbul is expected to host the talks on March 27, Afghan TV channel Tolo News reported. The choice of Turkey as a venue is apparently one of the latest initiatives of the Biden administration. The goal of this event is to create an inclusive Afghan government with the participation of both parties to the armed conflict. Besides, Washington seeks to reduce violence for three months and then to establish a ceasefire.

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and Valdai Club expert Richard Weitz notes that in its Afghan policy, Moscow has been cultivating a variety of local and international partners in order to gain influence and a position in post-NATO scenarios. Since 2015, the Russian government has been supporting official relations with the Taliban. "These contacts serve the immediate goal of strengthening Russia’s influence and in the meantime safeguard it from the risks linked to a Taliban victory after NATO’s exit." According to the expert, the Taliban and Russia share one goal - to demonstrate that they have diplomatic alternatives and that they seek the pullout of all foreign armed forces from Afghanistan.

"At the same time, the upcoming conference will seem to be a continuation of this propaganda effort. This could open up avenues of cooperation with the US in the long run, but Moscow’s clout in the region will seem to be as limited as all the others. As long as the Taliban and the Afghan government remain divided, peace will be elusive," the expert pointed out.

 

Kommersant: Kiev’s new peace initiative surprises Moscow

Read also

Kiev's new plan for ironing out the Donbass crisis was met with skepticism in Moscow. On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin signaled that they heard about this initiative for the first time. Earlier, the Office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that a new roadmap proposed by Paris and Berlin for Kiev was ready. This is a "very powerful step" that will be discussed in late March by advisers to the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) leaders. The Ukrainian head of state also announced that groundwork was being laid for a Normandy Four summit. However, this news came as a surprise for Moscow, Kommersant writes.

President Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andrey Yermak said several "clusters" would be created, which could lay foundation for a roadmap on establishing peace in Donbass, returning the "occupied territories" and holding local elections. Vladimir Fesenko, who heads the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, told the newspaper that these clusters most likely meant "some interconnected issues, which could lay the foundation for a compromise."

Speaking about the new Ukrainian plan, the expert suggested that this could be a new version of a roadmap on fulfilling the Minsk agreements. According to envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic to the Contact Group’s political subgroup Rodion Miroshnik, this is not the first such document proposed by Kiev. "There is a principal problem: Ukraine is busy stirring up tremendous activity and introducing various documents in different negotiating formats," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation in Donbass deteriorated and neither Kiev nor the self-proclaimed Donbass republics are hiding this. According to Miroshnik, since February 28, the shelling there has substantially intensified.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko noted that no agreements were reached on the summit since all key conditions necessary for arranging such a summit had not been met. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that any meeting, especially at the highest level, should be well-prepared and in this case the best preparation should be fulfilling the earlier achieved agreements.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US, Chinese top officials gear up for first comprehensive talks

Read also
Kremlin urges not to exaggerate impact of US-China trade war on Russia

Washington and Beijing are discussing the details of the Biden administration’s first meeting between both superpowers’ high-ranking officials. The preparations for this event are classified. Neither Beijing nor Washington has officially confirmed that the 2+2 meeting would be held in the city of Anchorage, Alaska. According to media reports, both sides are interested in these talks, especially given the fact that despite the pandemic, bilateral trade is increasing.

Acting Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies Alexey Maslov believes that the meeting will take place given that both sides are interested in it. "Despite the worsening political relationship, over the past two months Chinese exports to the US climbed 21%. So, the sides are boosting trade rather than decreasing it. So exacerbating tensions while both economies require better relations would be simply unreasonable."

Apparently, Biden also seeks to show that his policy on China differs from former President Donald Trump’s course. Biden wants to demonstrate that he is ready for constructive dialogue with China if Beijing takes into account Washington’s demands, the expert said. According to the commentator, the issue of the so-called second part of the economic agreement is becoming more relevant. The first part was signed before the pandemic erupted in January 2020.

The expert notes that China still has a great interest in the US since it does not want to lose the American market. "The most vulnerable issue is Chinese technologies, which the US is in no way willing to allow into Western markets. It’s practically impossible to agree on this, and that’s why the issue of trade is becoming the most important one," Maslov emphasized.

 

Read also
First pandemic of digital era: How it changed healthcare system

Izvestia: One-third of Russians immune to coronavirus, virologist says

Read also
‘No need for masks,’ ‘insignificant risk’: which COVID-19 predictions ended up false?

One-third of Russian citizens could be resistant or partially immune to COVID-19, as they have been exposed to other respiratory coronaviruses, the Russian Academy of Sciences’ associate member, and Head of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University’s (MSMU) Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, Alexander Lukashev said in an interview with Izvestia.

"A study carried out in Germany showed that there were people who had cellular immunity to coronavirus even before the pandemic, that is, a third of the total population. More precisely, a third of the surveyed group, but it was quite large. We can assume that in Russia there is also a third of such citizens," the expert told the newspaper.

According to Lukashev, one does not know what this means in practice - whether these people do not get infected at all or they suffer from a mild case of the coronavirus disease. The Russian virologist specified that such citizens had cells that are able to recognize and kill ones infected with coronavirus. He also noted that it was unknown to what extent these people contributed to herd immunity.

Lukashev also stated that Russia’s herd immunity could be developed by August 2021. "It is absolutely real, and in big cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg we can reach these deadlines earlier," the expert noted.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: US decries Moscow’s vaccine ‘smear campaign’ and Russia, China aim for Moon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 10
Read more
Armenian PM announces dismissal of General Staff chief
A political crisis broke out in Armenia after the head of the General Staff had demanded the resignation of the prime minister
Read more
IOC does not recognize Viktor Lukashenko as President of Belarus’ Olympic Committee
The IOC will maintain other provisional measures against the NOC of Belarus taken by the IOC Executive Board on 7 December 2020
Read more
RDIF, Adienne Pharma & Biotech to cooperate for Sputnik V production in Italy
Production of the Sputnik V in Italy may start as early as in June
Read more
Militants in Syria plotting to stage chemical attack against civilians — Russia’s military
According to a senior Russian military official, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in a specially built camp in the village of Kbana in Idlib province
Read more
Sputnik V developers demand apology from European Medicines Agency official
"Such comments are inappropriate and undermine credibility of EMA and its review process," the Sputnik V team said
Read more
Russia, China ink memorandum on cooperation in creating lunar research station
As follows from the statement, the countries’ cooperation in this sphere stipulates the study of the lunar surface and the implementation of joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Russian singer Manizha wins national selection for Eurovision-2021
The singer said that being a Eurovision contestant was "a great opportunity to talk to the word about something that really matters to me"
Read more
Russia's Balkan grenade launcher successfully passes state trials
Balkan is Russia’s newest automated grenade launcher designed to replace 30 mm AGLs
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to master production of latest modular handgun in 2021
The process of accepting the Lebedev modular pistol for service has been launched, the Kalashnikov press office told TASS
Read more
Russia to aid Syria’s Assad in coronavirus treatment if requested, says Kremlin
Earlier, Bashar Assad and his wife Asma announced that they tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation
Read more
Press review: US decries Moscow’s vaccine ‘smear campaign’ and Russia, China aim for Moon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 10
Read more
US astronaut’s flight aboard Soyuz spacecraft to be one-time event — Roscosmos
Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov has been excluded from the basic crew of the piloted Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, as reported earlier
Read more
Russia lost a year of development due to coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin says
Russia will catch up after the recession in the future, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Restrictions on Twitter to apply only to transfer of photos and videos
According to the watchdog's deputy head, users will be able to exchange messages smoothly
Read more
Newest Russian device to significantly reduce satellite size, cost
The new installation also makes it possible to shield the operator from harmful electromagnetic radiation
Read more
Biden administration to increase pressure on China, says expert
Besides, the expert noted that the US would continue to carry out the policy of containment when it comes to China as a military factor
Read more
EMA head’s ‘Russian roulette’ remark on Sputnik V ‘regrettable, incorrect’ — Kremlin
The spokesman underscored that Sputnik V is one of the most popular vaccines in the world
Read more
First serial Yasen-M-class sub to be handed over to Russian Navy in late 2021 — source
The submarine's trials will include launches of the Oniks and Kalibr-PL missiles
Read more
Press review: Russia to team up with US on climate and Biden unlikely to ease up on Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 9
Read more
Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials
The National Guard’s command highly appreciated the new pistol
Read more
Investment in Moscow economy totals $48 bln in 2020
Read more
NASA astronaut to fly to ISS in April instead of Russian cosmonaut
Roscosmos stressed that it had made this decision in order to confirm "commitment to joint agreements and the spirit of joint use of the ISS"
Read more
Iran, US may develop synchronized steps to recover nuclear deal — Lavrov
Moscow welcomes Washington’s intent to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
Read more
Press review: Will China join a military alliance with Russia and oil market awaits OPEC+
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 4
Read more
Lavrov to begin his Middle East tour with a working visit to UAE
His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Read more
Local residents clash with militants in Syria’s Idlib
The clashes occurred against the backdrop of a humanitarian crisis on the territory controlled by the Turkish armed forces
Read more
Russia knows nothing about plan for Donbass announced by Zelensky — Foreign Ministry
The plan was proposed by Berlin and Paris and adjusted by Kiev, according to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office
Read more
Sputnik V to be produced in Italy even without EMA authorization — commerce chamber head
Production process has nothing to do with vaccine sales, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told TASS
Read more
Danish regulator received pipelay schedule for Nord Stream 2
The pipelay under the project is currently underway in territorial waters of Denmark
Read more
Moscow concerned about reports of US plans to conduct cyberattacks on Russia — Kremlin
According to The New York Times, the move is expected over the next three weeks
Read more
Russia calls for global efforts to fight Big Tech’s arbitrariness on the Internet
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the problem is ripe to be discussed in international formats
Read more
Greece to receive tourists with Russian, Chinese vaccines, says minister of tourism
Focusing on tourists from non-EU member countries, the minister stressed that "the aim is to receive everyone who wants to come, of course in compliance with the established conditions"
Read more
Department of State accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against US vaccines
Moscow has strongly rejected such accusations, and, on numerous occasions, suggested to cooperate in the development of vaccines
Read more
Majority of governmental agencies’ websites go live after failure
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the websites of certain governmental agencies were not accessible
Read more
German vaccine official praises Russia’s Sputnik V
It is a good vaccine that will probably be authorized in the EU at some point, Thomas Mertens said
Read more
Nearly half of Russians ready to start using domestic operating system — poll
The respondents’ main reasons for changing the operating system are patriotism and wish to support domestic producers, according to the pollster
Read more
NYT: US plans cyberattacks, new sanctions in response to Russia’s alleged hacks
According to the newspaper’s sources, the attack will be accompanied by economic sanctions
Read more
Russia to convene informal UN Security Council meeting on Crimea next week — diplomat
Earlier, Western nations announced an Arria formula meeting devoted to Crimea, to be held at the UN Security Council on Friday, March 12
Read more
Putin signs law on illegal Internet campaigning
The new law amends, inter alia, the law on elections to the State Duma, as well as the law on information, IT and information protection
Read more
Russia hits Twitter with slowdown, vows block unless content pushing suicide, drugs erased
The federal agency took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed for 100% of mobile traffic and 50% of desktop traffic nationwide due to the social network’s violation of Russia’s legislation
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east thwart enemy’s amphibious assault on Kuril Islands in drills
The troops delivered strikes from sheltered positions at night
Read more
NASA to provide seat on US spacecraft in 2023 in return for astronaut’s Soyuz flight
Earlier, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov had been pulled out of the main crew of the manned Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and would be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei
Read more
Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's 3rd unit in Turkey
The Russian president took part in the ceremony via a video conference
Read more
‘The same Twitter that blocked Trump?’ Diplomat excoriates tech giant’s hypocrisy
Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed by 100% on mobile gadgets and 50% on desktop devices
Read more
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Read more
Kremlin has no information about new plan for Donbass, spokesman says
Earlier some mass media reported there was a concrete plan for a settlement in Donbass, proposed by Germany and France and finalized by Ukraine
Read more
US congressmen urge Blinken to impose new sanctions against Nord Stream 2
"We are deeply concerned that the Administration’s strong statements in opposition to the pipeline are not being matched by equally strong actions," the lawmakers said
Read more
Kremlin confident Turkey will realize Russia’s stance on Crimea is correct
The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the differences of Moscow and Ankara on Crimea do not affect the partner relations between both states
Read more
Putin to take part in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3 March 10
Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey
Read more
Turkish court sentences five to life in prison for assassination of Russian envoy Karlov
Karlov was assassinated on December 19, 2016, during his speech at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara
Read more