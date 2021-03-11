First pandemic of digital era: How it changed healthcare system

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Global healthcare systems have been carrying the biggest burden of the coronavirus pandemic. The changes have affected all areas of medicine without exception. All efforts focused on the fight against the spread of the new disease, as a result of which the pace of digitalization had to be increased to the maximum, and tests systems to diagnose COVID-19 and vaccines against it were created in a record short period of time. The unexpected effects of the pandemic included, for example, record low numbers of influenza cases in the world. Digitalization of healthcare system One of the differences of the current pandemic is the fact that it turned out to be the first of its magnitude during the global digitalization era. On the one hand, information about COVID-19 spread very quickly, and it was essential to manage that process providing reliable, high-quality and timely data in order to prevent the spread of fakes and speculation that could provoke panic. On the other hand, it was global digitalization that enabled scientists around the world to unite as quickly as possible and exchange new data promptly so that countries could develop optimal tactics to save the maximum number of lives and the best strategy for defeating the epidemic.

Another effect of the pandemic on a global scale was the quickly growing pace of digitalization of the healthcare system. Since COVID-19 is an acute respiratory disease, the primary objective prior to the development of a vaccine was to minimize the risks of the infection transmission. In addition to social distancing in everyday life, it was essential to protect as much as possible medically fragile people during their visits to healthcare organizations. Electronic sick leaves, the growing number of telemedicine consultations, including with foreign specialists, the transition of digital formats of physicians’ councils and meetings in healthcare organizations, refresher training courses and forums for medical professionals made it possible not only to reduce face-to-face contacts so as not to put doctors at risk, but also save a lot of time. Diagnostics and vaccines