{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Belarus and Israel’s plans after UAE-Bahrain deal

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 16
NATO drills in Lithuania AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
NATO drills in Lithuania
© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

Izvestia: Russian market unaffected by EU threats to pass ‘Navalny Act’

Read also
EU should approve its own sanctions regime named after Navalny — top diplomat Borrell

The Russian market has not yet reacted to the European Union’s proclaimed intentions to impose sanctions over the case of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, in a manner mirroring the Magnitsky Act in the United States. Experts interviewed by Izvestia note that investors have gotten used to such statements and react calmly. If new restrictive measures are introduced, it is not going to hurt the Russian economy.

Russian legislators have castigated the EU’s sanctions approach as a travesty of common sense and a violation of European values such as the rule of law. "It stipulates the presumption of innocence and a thorough investigation into cases before any decisions are adopted. What the EU is trying to do now is directly the opposite of its commitments and what it is trying to teach the others," said Konstantin Kosachev, who heads the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to experts, the EU’s potential sanctions over the Navalny case will be restrictions against individuals, which envisage a traditional entry ban and a freezing of assets. This won’t trigger any negative macroeconomic consequences for Russia, Director of the Center for Business Tendencies Studies at the Higher School of Economics Georgy Ostapkovich told Izvestia. The commentator pointed out that this conclusion could be drawn after analyzing the situation with the Magnitsky Act: the Russian economy was not affected and the sanctions were demonstrative.

Finam analyst Alexey Korenev noted that the news on the potential restrictions did not change the stock markets’ positive dynamics. However, Russia is going to face some repercussions. According to Ostapkovich, these sanctions inevitably result in the downgrading of Russia’s investment rating by international agencies such as Moody’s, Fitch and S&P.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO flexes its muscles amid Slavic Brotherhood drills

Read also

During the course of the Russian-Belarusian maneuvers dubbed Slavic Brotherhood-2020, currently being carried out in the Brest Region, NATO has been holding international drills called Tobruq Legacy 2020 in Lithuania, in direct proximity to the Union State’s borders, since Monday. The exercises involve the air defense forces of Lithuania, Estonia, Italy, the US, Latvia, Poland, France, Slovakia and Hungary. Minsk views these actions as a provocation, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow was withdrawing the force reserve, deployed at the Belarusian border.

According to experts, this step by Moscow was aimed at preventing an escalation. No permanent Russian military presence in Belarus is expected besides two military facilities located there (the Volga radar station and the 43rd Communications Center of the Russian Navy).

"The increased NATO maneuvers near the Union State’s borders are certainly an alarming factor. Moscow and Minsk have already developed a strategy of how to counter this," said Alexander Kanshin, who heads the Association of Unions of Reserve Officers of Ministry of Defense (MEGAPIR) and is a member of the Russian Civic Chamber. Meanwhile, he is sure that "the alliance is not expected to take any real military action against Belarus." This country is facing a domestic political conflict, which should be solved without any foreign meddling, the expert said, noting that no one in the West seeks a war with Russia and its allies.

 

Izvestia: Despite recognition by UAE and Bahrain, Israel won’t give up on annexing Jordan Valley

Read also

The decision by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to recognize Israel won’t motivate the Palestinian authorities to improve ties with the Jewish state, they are still rejecting any attempts of ironing out the conflict under US auspices, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Izvestia. "We consider all Arabs as our brothers and our stance will remain unchanged despite their mistakes and the rejection of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which stipulates normalizing ties with Israel only after its departure from the territories occupied in 1967," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister’s administration told the paper that Israel was holding talks with other Arab countries and the Muslim world, so Oman could be the next one to recognize the Jewish state. However, Israel is not going to give up plans on annexing the Jordan Valley, despite this having been one of the conditions for normalizing ties with the UAE. The Jewish state just temporarily postponed applying its sovereignty to these territories.

Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev believes that the normalization of ties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel is unlikely to bolster the peace process in the Middle East, stressing that on the contrary, the escalation is going to mount.

According to Senior Research Fellow of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies in the Russian Academy of Sciences Boris Dolgov, the Bahraini and Emirati recognition of Israel did not come as a surprise. Both countries are known for their pro-US position: Bahrain hosts the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy and the US air force’s Al Dhafra air base is located in the UAE. This step won’t drastically change the situation in the Middle East, but it will split the Arab and Muslim world, the expert pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Normandy Quartet’s fate put into question

Read also

The Ukrainian parliament’s decision not to recognize the official results of the Belarusian presidential election could trigger a new round of confrontation between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian lawmakers had postponed the consideration of this issue for a month but they put it up for discussion shortly after the meeting between the Russian and Belarusian leaders in Sochi, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The Ukrainian parliament said in a statement passed on September 15 that the presidential election in Belarus "was neither free nor fair" and was held with numerous violations, while the outcome "does not reflect the real expression of the Belarusian citizenry’s will." The MPs also voiced concerns over the possible participation of Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization in solving the strife in Belarus. The Verkhovna Rada stressed that Kiev would see this as "a direct threat to the safety of all of Europe and Ukraine’s security."

Such concerns were voiced earlier, but they gained momentum after the talks between Putin and Lukashenko, the paper says. The stance of the Ukrainian lawmakers is in line with the decisions of their European colleagues. It’s noteworthy that it was announced right when a diplomatic scandal between Russia and France began to evolve. It gained real steam amid the standoff between Russia and Germany over the Navalny case. Amid the deterioration of Russia’s ties with Berlin and Paris, the fate of the Normandy Quartet could be put in question, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Both Germany and France are part of the so-called Normandy Four along with Russia and Ukraine.

Another bone of contention is the issue on the local elections in the territories beyond Kiev’s control. Ukrainian experts note that even an attempt by the Verkhovna Rada to vote on the elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics would spell their legitimization and recognition, and would subsequently spark mass protests. According to political scientist Yuri Romanenko, in case Russia insists on holding the polls without handing over control of the border, this could be a trap for Ukraine. As a result, Russia will keep control over the settlement process and certain areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, and the Donbass region would turn into a Trojan Horse for Kiev.

 

Kommersant: Russia pursuing more taxes from metals and chemical producers

Read also
Ex-PM: Russian companies will need support measures if EU introduces carbon tax

Russia’s Finance Ministry is trying to find new sources to fill the state coffers and decided to more than triple taxes on producing some fertilizers and nonferrous metal ores. The adjustments were discussed at a meeting of the government’s lawmaking commission on September 15.

Due to this measure, tax payouts will climb by 90 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) per year, according to the business community’s estimates, Kommersant business daily writes. This will concern all types of solid commercial minerals, except for coal, diamonds, gold, turf and common commercial minerals. Among the most affected companies will be Nornickel, Rusal, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, PhosAgro and EuroChem. The market participants strongly oppose the surge in tax payments, saying that this decision had not been discussed with them. However, analysts believe that the extra spending won’t turn into a disaster for export-oriented companies.

The Finance Ministry has been long relishing the idea of introducing an extra tax on solid minerals’ exporters, the newspaper writes. Initially, it sought to get 40 bln rubles ($532 mln) in extra taxes from coal producers. However, after a sharp decline in coal prices in 2019 this idea was rejected in early 2020.

Sources in the market note that the draft law, which changes all rules of the game in the sector, once again shows the Russian regulator’s unpredictability and instability. This also breaks President Vladimir Putin’s promise given in his address to the Federal Assembly in January 2020 that tax terms for businesses would remain stable until 2024.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Lukashenko gets $1.5-bln loan and Kiev, Donbass anticipate prisoner swap
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 15
Read more
Single voting day over in Russia
This year, elections were held at more than 56,000 polling stations
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to hold face-to-face talks
This is Lukashenko’s first visit abroad after the presidential election that was followed by mass protests
Read more
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Four Russian fighters scrambled to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea
According to the National Defense Control Center, the alien aircraft were approaching Russia’s state border from the direction of Ukraine
Read more
Putin says Lukashenko’s proposal on Belarusian constitutional amendments timely
Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Belarus established a structure to work out a new constitution
Read more
US missile defense system deployment may destabilize world, Russian security chief warns
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization believes that the deployment of the US missile defense system may lead to the buildup of missile weapons globally, the Russian Security Council secretary said after a videoconference with his SCO counterparts
Read more
Russia to advance cooperation and dialogue at Human Rights Council session, says envoy
Gennady Gatilov expect difficult discussion on the situation in certain countries, including Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and Belarus
Read more
Navalny plans to return to Russia, NYT reports
Alexei Navalny, who spoke to a German prosecutor, refused to cooperate with a Russian request to jointly investigate the case with Germany, the security official said
Read more
Russia to extend $1.5 bln loan to Belarus
Vladimir Putin hopes that the information about the Russian loan to Belarus will have an effect on the financial markets
Read more
OPCW experts personally took Navalny’s samples — German Foreign Office
Earlier on Monday, the German government stated that three independent laboratories, including the ones in France and Sweden, confirmed the presence of a substance from the Novichok family in Navalny’s samples
Read more
Kremlin sees no factors that might worsen Russia’s relations with other countries
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was against linking the cancellation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Berlin with the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny
Read more
Tikhanovskaya: Belarusian people won’t pay back $1.5 bln loan to Russia
According to the ex-presidential candidate, it is President Alexander Lukashenko and not the Belarusian people who will have to repay the loan Moscow intends to grant to Minsk
Read more
SCO winning bigger authority within international formats - Lavrov
A two-day meeting of the SCO foreign ministers finished in Moscow on Thursday
Read more
Putin tells Macron ungrounded accusations over Navalny case inappropriate
The sides discussed the Navalny case over the phone
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for dialogue with authorities given election recount
Member of the presidium of the Belarusian Coordination Council Pavel Latushko asserted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "would never go for it"
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Russia’s Navy tracks movements of US guided-missile destroyer in Baltic Sea
The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Baltic Sea on September 13
Read more
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Read more
Lukashenko arrives in Sochi for talks with Russian president
The leaders plan to discuss key issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine shipped to all Russian regions to be delivered on September 14
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V
Read more
Trump vows any Iranian attack will be met with response 1,000 times greater in magnitude
On Sunday, Politico newspaper reported that the Iranian government was weighing an assassination attempt against US ambassador to the South African Republic
Read more
US Department of Commerce, Rosatom poised to extend uranium agreement
The Department of Commerce is seeking to finalize the deal no later than October 5, 2020
Read more
EU tries not to lag behind US in its attempts to ‘punish’ Russia - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, against this background is it necessary to build Russia’s relations with the EU by using "a safety net"
Read more
EU should approve its own sanctions regime named after Navalny — top diplomat Borrell
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell recalled the US Magnitsky sanctions regime targeting grave human rights abuses
Read more
Russian PM signs decree opening border with South Ossetia
The crossing of the border with Russia was banned in South Ossetia in early April
Read more
Press review: Moscow mediates India-China dispute and Serbia eyes pro-West policy track
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 11
Read more
Lavrov calls out West for 'arrogant' behavior over Navalny case
Had there been no Navalny case, Western nations would have invented another pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia, the top diplomat claimed
Read more
Russian diplomat calls Germany’s proposal on Navalny case ‘an excuse’
On Monday, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office sent a new request to Germany on legal assistance on the situation with Alexei Navalny
Read more
Belarus does not rule out responding to threats within Union State by force
According to the senior military official, Belarus values the support of its partners, namely Russia and China
Read more
Coordination council of Belarusian opposition says wants to be heard in Russia
The council supports development of Russian-Belarusian relations in all fields, the statement says
Read more
Ukraine reinforces border with Belarus
Read more
Russia eliminated all reserves of nerve agent Novichok — foreign intelligence chief
Poisonous substances were not present in Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s body at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment, the director of the foreign intelligence service stated
Read more
Specialists decide not to adjust ISS orbit due to US satellite - Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos, the Russian side has repeatedly warned about the threat posed by low-orbit satellite groupings and "suggests special regulations be worked out"
Read more
Russia’s new loan cannot be interpreted as interference in affairs of Belarus — Kremlin
Part of the new loan that Russia is to provide to Belarus will be intended to refinance the country’s old debts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Russia dismantles backup law enforcement unit near Belarusian border
The Russian president informed on August 27 that on his Belarusian counterpart's request, the Kremlin had formed a backup law enforcement unit
Read more
Putin: Russian forces to return to home bases after joint drills with Belarus
The Russian president stressed that the exercises had been planned and announced last year
Read more
Russian Admiral Essen frigate tracking US aircraft carrier in Black Sea
USS Roosevelt began its northbound transit into the BlackSea from the Mediterranean "to begin routine maritime operations"
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
Press review: Belarusians fed up with protests and Russian voters end up as big winners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 14th
Read more
Russia and Turkey to hold talks on Syria, Libya on September 15-16
The previous round of talks was held on August 31-September 1 in Moscow
Read more
Roscosmos to sign contract on nuclear-powered space tug project by year-end
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor
Read more
FSB to show jailed journalist Ivan Safronov materials he purportedly handed over to Prague
Previously, the defendant was denied explanation of the charges, according to the lawyer
Read more
First batch of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine delivered to St. Petersburg
The pilot delivery will test logistics chains, distribution techniques and the organization of the vaccination campaign among risk groups
Read more
EU condemns Navalny incident as assassination attempt, deprecates actions of Lukashenko
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Moscow to cooperate with the OPCW in investigating the case of the Russian opposition politician
Read more
Slavic Brotherhood-2020 drills to be held on September 14-25 in Belarus
Joint Belarusian-Russian tactical exercises Slavic Brotherhood have been held annually since 2015
Read more
About 80,000 people to be involved in Kavkaz-2020 military drill
Military units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to train joint actions within force groupings
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko begin talks in Sochi
The talks will focus on key issues of further development of the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations
Read more
WHO reports record one-day increase in coronavirus cases across the globe
The region of North and South America reports the highest number of infections
Read more
F-16 Norwegian fighters escort two Russian Tu-160 bombers over two seas and Atlantic Ocean
The flight duration was ten hours, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko gets $1.5-bln loan and Kiev, Donbass anticipate prisoner swap
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 15
Read more