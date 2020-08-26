Ex-PM: Russian companies will need support measures if EU introduces carbon tax

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian authorities must consider support measures for domestic companies that can lose billions of euro if the European Union introduces a carbon tax for import of goods, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says on Wednesday.

"This will have fairly serious consequences" for the Russian economy, Medvedev noted. "Our base industries can be affected," he added.

"Consumption of Russian oil and Russian coal can contract significantly because of such cross-border regulation," Medvedev noted.

"There is a need to think of how to support the most vulnerable industries and branches in case such decisions come into force: to support inside the country and probably by external response measures," he added.