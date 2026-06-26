Number of cybercrimes in Russia down 31% since start of year

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The number of crimes committed using information technologies in Russia decreased by 31% in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko told reporters.

"Until 2025, the number of cybercrimes had been growing every year. <...> From January through May, their number declined by 31% compared with the same period last year," Grigorenko said.

The deputy prime minister noted that the recently adopted second package of anti-fraud measures would strengthen the protection of citizens. "We expect that the second package of measures signed by the president will improve the effectiveness of protecting citizens and ensure an even greater reduction in the number of cybercrimes," he added.

The second package of measures to combat cyber fraud was approved by the State Duma in the third reading on June 9, 2026, and subsequently signed into law by the president. The document, in particular, introduces a self-ban mechanism for incoming international calls, the creation of a unified database of mobile device identifiers, and the introduction of special SIM cards for children. The initiative also предусматривает limiting the number of bank cards per individual to 20 and launching a "panic button" on the Gosuslugi public services portal.