Russia to protect its citizens in Transnistria in case of escalation — ambassador

CHISINAU, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will take all available measures to protect its citizens in Transnistria in the event of attempts to resolve the Transnistrian issue by force, Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov said, answering reporters’ questions at a news conference in Chisinau about the escalating tensions between the two banks of the Dniester.

"As [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Yuryevich Galuzin already stated in his article, we are considering all options, all scenarios, including unlikely ones. But even if they are unlikely today, tomorrow could be a different story. <...> The negative consequences and responsibility will fall on the leadership of the Republic of Moldova. I would like to reiterate that if threats arise to our citizens and the OGRF (Operational Group of Russian Forces - TASS), we will take all available measures to protect them in accordance with the constitution," Ozerov said.

He added he was "threatening nobody," but called for adherence to bilateral agreements and international agreements in the Transnistrian settlement process. Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the combat zone on July 29, 1992, in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles for a Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Dniester Region of the Republic of Moldova, signed on July 21, 1992, by the presidents of the Russian Federation and Moldova in the presence of the leader of Transnistria. They are currently maintaining peace in the security area of separation along the Dniester River, along with the blue helmets of Moldova and Transnistria, and a group of military observers from Ukraine.

The OGRF, which numbers approximately 1,000 soldiers and officers, is tasked with both supporting the peacekeeping operation and guarding warehouses housing over 20,000 tons of ammunition, brought there after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries. The process of removing and disposing of this ammunition was blocked by Transnistrian authorities in 2004 following the escalation of tensions between the two banks of the Dniester.

Moldova insists on the withdrawal of the OGRF and proposes replacing the peacekeepers with a civilian mission under an international mandate. However, the Transnistrian authorities oppose the withdrawal of Russian troops, as the civilian mission failed to prevent an armed conflict in 1992, which killed more than a thousand people and wounded tens of thousands and displaced them.

Since Ukraine closed the Transnistrian section of the border with Moldova in 2022, people and goods from the unrecognized republic can only move through Moldovan-controlled territory. Tiraspol has accused Chisinau of exploiting Transnistria’s vulnerable position to block trade and exert pressure. Tiraspol has repeatedly called for the resumption of dialogue at any venue.