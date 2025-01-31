Russian premier to take part in EAEU prime ministers’ meeting

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. On the third day of his working visit to Kazakhstan, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and participate in the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2025 forum.

Previously, he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov to discuss the entire range of trade, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

This year’s Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will be the first in 2025 and the 42nd overall. Participants are to discuss integration prospects, analyze the work of the common Eurasian market, assess the macroeconomic situation and review the implementation of joint projects.

Apart from Mishustin and delegates from other EAEU countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - the event will be attended by observers - Iran, Cuba and Uzbekistan, as well as guests - Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Later, the Russian premier will take part in the plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum.